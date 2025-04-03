Reliance Jio emerged as the fastest mobile network provider in India across all technologies combined in the second half (H2) of 2024, according to a market analysis. The telecommunications service provider also led the market in terms of highest 5G availability across cities, with 73.7 percent of its users being able to access Jio's 5G network a majority of the time. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel offered the best video streaming experiences as well as 5G gaming during H2 2024.

Ookla's Speedtest Connectivity Report for H2 2024

According to the H2 2024 (July to December) Speedtest Connectivity Report published by web analysis service Ookla, Jio registered the highest Speed Score of 174.89 based on Speedtest Intelligence data, earning the mantle of India's fastest mobile network provider. The telecom operator recorded a median download speed of 158.63 Mbps across all technologies, with Airtel ranking second, having a 100.67 Mbps download speed. Vodafone Idea (Vi) earned third place in the list with a download speed of 21.60 Mbps.

In terms of 5G network, Jio again ranked as India's fastest mobile network provider with a median 5G download speed of 258.54 Mbps and latency of 55 ms. Airtel ranked second with a 205.1 Mbps median 5G download speed. Vi missed out on the rankings altogether due it only recently introducing 5G services in the country.

As per Ookla's analysis, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator offered highest 5G availability in India as well as the farthest mobile coverage, with a coverage score of 65.66, ranking ahead of Airtel which had a score of 58.17.

While there was no best provider for video experience over 5G in H2 2024, Airtel is said to have offered the best mobile video experience in India with a video streaming score of 65.73. The report reveals it also provided the best 5G gaming experience in the market, with a 5G game score of 80.17.

Overall, consumers rated Airtel higher than Jio. Speedtest users voted for Airtel as the top rated mobile provider in India, with a score of 3.45 out of 5. BSNL and Jio ranked second and third with a 3.34 and 3.27 score, respectively. The analysis suggests that Excitel was the fastest internet service provider (ISP) in India during 2H 2024, with a median download speed of 117.21 Mbps and a median upload speed of 110.96 Mbps.