Jio True 5G Launches in 20 More Cities Across 11 States, Union Territories in India

With the launch, Jio 5G services are now available in 277 cities.

By ANI | Updated: 21 February 2023 16:33 IST
5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed

Highlights
  • Government issued spectrum allocation letters to telcos in August 2022
  • 5G rollout is expected to bring development in remote data monitoring
  • 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced it has launched its high-speed 5G services in 20 cities across 11 states and Union Territories.

They are Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia (Assam), Bhagalpur, Katihar (Bihar), Mormugao (Goa), Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu), Gandhidham (Gujarat), Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Raichur (Karnataka), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Chandrapur, Ichalkaranji (Maharashtra), Thoubal (Manipur), Faizabad, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).

With the launch, Jio 5G services are now available in 277 cities.

"We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 20 cities across 11 states/UTs. With this launch, Jio users across 277 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023," a Jio spokesperson said.

"These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs."

Telecom service providers started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022 onwards.

The government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs. 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

 

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio True 5G, Jio 5G services
