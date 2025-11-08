Jio’s Free Google AI Pro Subscription Is Live for All Age Groups: How to Claim

Reliance Jio began offering access to an 18-month free Google AI Pro subscription to its users on Saturday. The Indian telecom service provider announced its partnership with the Mountain View-based tech giant last week, where the two entities committed to offering users free access to Gemini for a year and a half. However, Jio had said that during the initial rollout, only users aged between 18 and 25 would be considered, and later it would be expanded to all users. However, currently, the telecom operator is also letting those above the age of 25 activate the free subscription.

How to Claim Free Google AI Pro Subscription

Before you claim the 18-month free subscription to premium Gemini features, you must ensure that you have an active Jio SIM card with an unlimited 5G plan. This is the basic criterion before you can avail the subscription. Once you have ensured this, go to the MyJio app (download it, if you haven't), and follow these easy steps.

On the MyJio app's home page, you will see an “Early access” banner at the top. Tap on the Claim now button within the banner. You will be asked to open a new page in the browser. Once you have opened the web page, you will be shown the details of the plan. Scroll to the bottom and tap on “Agree”. That's it. You can now go to the Gemini app and confirm your Pro status.

Google AI Pro Subscription Benefits

Compared to the free tier, the Google AI Pro, or the first subscription tier, gives you several new features and functionalities. The plan, which costs Rs. 1,950 a month normally, comes with extended access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model. On top of that, you also get higher access to features such as image generation via Nano Banana and Deep Research. You also get to use Gemini 2.5 Pro for Deep Research, which is not available to the free users.

The most fun addition, however, is Veo 3.1 Fast. You can now generate AI videos with simple text prompts. These videos also come with native audio, allowing you to generate creative art pieces for fun or projects. The Gemini command line interface (CLI) and Gemini Code Assist IDE extensions are also available with higher rate limits in this tier.

You also get to enjoy Google's AI ecosystem across the Workspace apps, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and more. Further, the subscription also brings access to the Whisk app and higher rate limits for the Flow and NotebookLM platforms. Finally, users also get access to 2TB of storage across Drive, Gmail, and Photos.