Reliance Jio, Aptos to Launch Blockchain Rewards for 500 Million Users

Jio rolls out blockchain rewards to enhance subscriber engagement and digital services across the network.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shubham Dhage

Reliance Jio expands its Web3 footprint through Aptos-powered blockchain rewards for users

Highlights
  • Aptos blockchain to power Jio’s new rewards system
  • Beta phase reaches 9.4 million Jio users
  • Focus on real-world blockchain use, not speculation
Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator with over 500 million subscribers, has partnered with Aptos Foundation and Aptos Labs to introduce blockchain-based rewards into its services. Utilising Aptos' high-speed, low-cost layer-1 blockchain, the initiative aims to offer real-world utility rather than speculative assets. The platform is currently in beta testing with approximately 9.4 million users and seeks to integrate blockchain seamlessly into daily digital life. Aptos Labs will be responsible for providing the necessary technical support to build and manage the platform. 

Blockchain Rewards to Be Integrated Within Jio's Digital Ecosystem

As part of this collaboration, the firms will work on integrating blockchain technology into mainstream consumer services via telecom networks. The partnership was announced during the “Aptos Experience” event, highlighting the growing interest in Web3 technologies among traditional industries. Aptos' infrastructure will be required to handle Jio's massive scale, as it is designed to handle heavy transaction loads. 

“About 9.4 million users are now experimenting with blockchain rewards,” said a spokesperson from Aptos Labs. “The goal is to focus on real-world utility rather than speculative digital assets. What we want is to integrate blockchain into daily digital life, making it practical and accessible to all Jio subscribers.”

The blockchain-based rewards system is currently in beta testing with around 9.4 million users, and Aptos Labs will provide technical support to build and manage the platform.

In August 2023, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani hinted at a blockchain integration plan for Jio. In January, Jio Platforms partnered with Polygon Labs to bring Web3 capabilities to existing apps and services, aiming to enhance the digital experience for users.

Despite the announcement, Aptos tokens declined 6 percent in the past 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap, mirroring broader cryptocurrency market trends. The collaboration with Jio represents one of the largest real-world deployments of Web3 infrastructure by any telecom operator globally, highlighting the increasing convergence of blockchain technology and mainstream digital services.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Aptos Blockchain, Crypto in India, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
