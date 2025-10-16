Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator with over 500 million subscribers, has partnered with Aptos Foundation and Aptos Labs to introduce blockchain-based rewards into its services. Utilising Aptos' high-speed, low-cost layer-1 blockchain, the initiative aims to offer real-world utility rather than speculative assets. The platform is currently in beta testing with approximately 9.4 million users and seeks to integrate blockchain seamlessly into daily digital life. Aptos Labs will be responsible for providing the necessary technical support to build and manage the platform.

Blockchain Rewards to Be Integrated Within Jio's Digital Ecosystem

As part of this collaboration, the firms will work on integrating blockchain technology into mainstream consumer services via telecom networks. The partnership was announced during the “Aptos Experience” event, highlighting the growing interest in Web3 technologies among traditional industries. Aptos' infrastructure will be required to handle Jio's massive scale, as it is designed to handle heavy transaction loads.

“About 9.4 million users are now experimenting with blockchain rewards,” said a spokesperson from Aptos Labs. “The goal is to focus on real-world utility rather than speculative digital assets. What we want is to integrate blockchain into daily digital life, making it practical and accessible to all Jio subscribers.”

In August 2023, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani hinted at a blockchain integration plan for Jio. In January, Jio Platforms partnered with Polygon Labs to bring Web3 capabilities to existing apps and services, aiming to enhance the digital experience for users.

Despite the announcement, Aptos tokens declined 6 percent in the past 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap, mirroring broader cryptocurrency market trends. The collaboration with Jio represents one of the largest real-world deployments of Web3 infrastructure by any telecom operator globally, highlighting the increasing convergence of blockchain technology and mainstream digital services.

