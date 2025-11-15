Technology News
Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 500 Compared

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer various prepaid recharge packs with unlimited calls and other benefits.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 November 2025 16:13 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel/ Jio/ Vi

Highlights
  • Airtel’s Rs.299 pack offers 1GB daily data and Perplexity Pro access
  • Jio’s Rs.209 plan offers 1GB per day with JioTV and JioCloud access
  • Vi’s Rs.299 plan gives 1GB daily data with unlimited calls and 5G
Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are three of the biggest telecom service providers (TSPs) in India. Each of them offers a variety of recharge packs at different price points for prepaid subscribers. While the cheapest plans offer basic features like internet, unlimited voice calls, and SMS, higher-priced packs bundle several value-added services as well. The vast number of options allows subscribers to figure out the plan that suits their requirements.

So, if you've recently ported to a prepaid connection or are a new user, then we have compared the best prepaid plans under Rs. 500 offered by Airtel, Jio, and Vi to help you make an informed decision.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 500

To begin with, Airtel's Rs. 299 plan is the most affordable prepaid recharge pack in its portfolio that offers unlimited data. Customers get 1GB of data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and a quota of 100 daily SMS. It also bundles a free 30-day access to Hellotunes and a one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, worth Rs. 17,000.

Plan Price (₹) Validity (Days/Month) Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits
249 24 1GB 24GB Yes Yes 30-day Hellotunes, Airtel Xtreme Play
299 28 1GB 28GB Yes Yes 30-day Hellotunes, Airtel Xtreme Play
349 28 1.5GB 42GB Yes Yes Hellotunes
379 1 Month 2GB Approx. 60GB Yes Yes Hellotunes
429 1 Month 2.5GB Approx. 75GB Yes Yes Hellotunes
449 28 3GB 84GB Yes Yes Unlimited 5G data (in 5G areas), Hellotunes

Meanwhile, the Rs. 449 plan offers the most data benefits; 3GB per day. Further, they get access to unlimited 5G data above their data quota, subject to 5G network availability at their location. Consumers can also enjoy one month of unlimited local and STD voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Additional benefits with this plan include 30GB of Google One cloud storage and JioHotstar and Airtel Xtreme Play Premium subscription for 28 days.

Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 500

Jio's most affordable prepaid recharge plan in India is priced at Rs. 209, bundling unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB of daily data for 22 days. This prepaid recharge plan also includes complimentary access to value-added services like JioTV and JioCloud.

Plan Price (₹) Validity (Days/Month) Daily Data Total Data (approx.) Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits
209 22 1GB 22GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud
249 28 1GB 28GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud
239 22 1.5GB 33GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud
299 28 1.5GB 42GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, 90-day JioHotstar, 50GB JioAICloud
319 1 Month 1.5GB Approx. 45GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud
329 28 1.5GB 42GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, 90-day JioSaavn Pro
349 28 2GB 56GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, 90-day JioHotstar
445 28 2GB 56GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, FanCode
399 28 2.5GB 70GB Yes Yes JioTV, JioCloud

On the other hand, the Rs. 445 recharge plan is the most expensive option under Rs. 500. It comes with a 28-day validity and includes free subscriptions to OTT platforms like SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, and FanCode. Apart from this, you also get the usual calling and SMS benefits, along with 2GB of data per day.

Vi Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 500

Like Airtel, Vi's most affordable unlimited prepaid plan is also priced at Rs. 299. It comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB of daily data. There's also unlimited 5G, subject to availability and location. This plan has a validity of 28 days.

Plan Price (₹) Validity (Days) Daily Data Calls SMS/Day Key Benefits
209 28 1GB Unlimited 100 -
299 28 1.5GB Unlimited 100 Binge All Night
359 28 2GB Unlimited 100 Binge All Night, Weekend Rollover, Data Delights
399 28 2.5GB Unlimited 100 Binge All Night, Weekend Rollover, Data Delights
409 28 3.5GB Unlimited 100 Binge All Night, Weekend Rollover, Data Delights
479 56 1.5GB Unlimited 100 Binge All Night, Weekend Rollover, Data Delights
489 28 3GB Unlimited 100 Binge All Night, Weekend Rollover, Data Delights

At the other end, the Rs. 469 prepaid recharge plan offers the most unlimited internet, valid for a period of 28 days. You get 2.5GB of data per day, a weekend data rollover facility, half-day unlimited data, 2GB of backup data each month, and a three-month complimentary subscription to JioHotstar.

Further reading: Airtel, Jio, Reliance Jio, vi, Vodafone Idea, prepaid plans
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
