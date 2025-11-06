When it comes to telecom plans for individual subscribers, there is a large discussion about prepaid plans, but postpaid plans do not get enough conversation. India's top three telecom service providers, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, all offer postpaid plans of varying amounts, catering to the different needs of the user base. However, if your need is maximum value in an affordable plan, all you need to do is compare Jio vs Airtel vs Vi's cheapest postpaid plans and see which one works for you.

The comparison is not very simple, as these companies do not just offer voice calls and SMS with the plans. Users also get access to Internet data and additional benefits that can skew the opinion of users. So, let us take a look at the different plans users can avail today.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest Postpaid Plans Compared

Check out the cheapest postpaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi, offering the best value for your money.

Airtel Rs. 449 Plan

Airtel's most affordable postpaid plan is priced at Rs. 449 per month. With this, you get unlimited voice calls across local, STD, and roaming. It also offers 100 free SMS per day, for those who prefer texting the traditional way. On the data front, Airtel offers 50GB of 5G data each month. And in case you don't use all of it, the leftover data rolls over to the next billing cycle, which is always a nice bonus.

There are some entertainment perks as well. Airtel bundles its Xtreme Play Premium subscription with the plan, so you can watch movies, TV shows, web series, and even live sports across Android, iOS, and the web. Additionally, you get a Google One subscription for 100GB of cloud storage, access to Perplexity Pro, and free Hello Tunes with this plan.

Jio Rs. 349 Plan

Next up is Jio. The cheapest postpaid plan offered by the company is priced at Rs. 349 per billing cycle. Alongside unlimited voice calls, you will also get 100 free SMS per day and 30GB of True 5G data, which, post exhaustion, costs Rs. 10 per GB used. Notably, with True 5G, you can avail of unlimited data as long as you're in an area that offers 5G connectivity.

Apart from this, you also get bundled JioTV and JioAICloud subscription with the plan, as well as three months of JioHotstar subscription. Currently, those between the ages of 18 to 25 can also access a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs. 35,100.

Vi Rs. 451 Plan

Also known as the Vi Max plan, it will cost you Rs. 451 per month. It is the most expensive plan on the list, and comes with the same unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers 50GB of monthly data with unlimited nighttime data between 12am and 6am. It also has an unlimited 5G option, similar to Jio.

Apart from this, Vi is also offering users the choice of any one of the following:

Vi Movies & TV: Free three months Zee5, SonyLiv, JioHotstar, and more

JioHotstar: One year of mobile-only subscription

SonyLiv: One year of mobile-only subscription

Norton: One year of mobile security coverage

So, among the three, Vi offers the most value-added benefits, although at a steeper cost. Jio, on the other hand, comes with the cheapest plan, but for those younger than 25, it also gives access to a free Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months. Airtel is the most balanced plan with good bundled benefits and a balanced price. Based on your needs and requirements, you can opt for either of these plans.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.