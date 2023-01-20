Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 349 and Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: All Details

Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 349 and Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: All Details

Reliance Jio users will also get free access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2023 17:20 IST
Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 349 and Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Jio eligible users will also get unlimited 5G data

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio Rs. 349 plan comes with 30 days of validity
  • The plans come with unlimited calling and SMS benefits
  • Reliance Jio Rs. 899 plan comes with 90 days of validity

Reliance Jio has introduced two prepaid plans with 2.5GB daily data benefits. Priced at Rs. 349 and Rs. 899, both the prepaid plans offer 2.5GB daily data alongside unlimited calling, SMS benefits, and free access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. The Rs. 349 plan comes with a validity of 30 days whereas Rs. 899 plan is valid for three months. Additionally, there is one more plan with the same benefits but is valid for a longer period.

Reliance Jio Rs. 349 benefits

As per details shared by Reliance Jio on its official website, the Rs. 349 prepaid tariff comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for 30 days. Users will also get free access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. Additionally, eligible subscribers will also get unlimited 5G coverage.

Reliance Jio Rs. 899 prepaid plans

The Rs. 899 prepaid plan from Jio offers the same benefits as Rs. 349 prepaid plan, except for extended validity. The plan comes with a 2.5GB of daily data limit along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 90 days. Other benefits like free access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity, as well as unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers remain the same.

In addition to these two plans, there is also an Rs. 2023 plan offering the same benefits as these two abovementioned plans. However, it comes with a validity period of 252 days. In total, the subscribers will get 630GB of high-speed data. After the offered daily data limit exhaust, users will be able to access Internet at 64 Kbps speed.

Reliance Jio users can recharge these prepaid plans by visiting the MyJio app, Jio website, and other platforms offering recharge services like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and more.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Prepaid plan, Jio Rs. 349 plan, Jio Rs. 899 plan
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Parent Alphabet Said to Cut 12,000 Jobs in Latest Jolt to Technology Sector
Swiggy Lays Off 380 Employees, CEO Calls Overhiring Case of 'Poor Judgement'
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: All Things Phone

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 349 and Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Swiggy's CEO Said After Laying Off 380 Employees
  2. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Mission Majnu Review
  4. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  7. Nokia C12 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC Launched, Check Price
  8. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  9. Oppo Reno 8T Could Come With a 100-Megapixel Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Latest WhatsApp for iOS Update Brings Search by Date Feature on iPhone
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G Design, Colours, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch; Likely to Be a Rebadged Neo 7 SE
  5. Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar With Up to 70 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  6. YouTube Music Invites Entries for Its Early Access Listening Room Program to Test New Features
  7. Government Mandates Social Media Influencers to Disclose Material Interest for Endorsements
  8. Crypto Second Most-Widely Possessed Financial Asset for Women After Cash: Report
  9. Swiggy Lays Off 380 Employees, CEO Calls Overhiring Case of 'Poor Judgement'
  10. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 349 and Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.