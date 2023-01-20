Reliance Jio has introduced two prepaid plans with 2.5GB daily data benefits. Priced at Rs. 349 and Rs. 899, both the prepaid plans offer 2.5GB daily data alongside unlimited calling, SMS benefits, and free access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. The Rs. 349 plan comes with a validity of 30 days whereas Rs. 899 plan is valid for three months. Additionally, there is one more plan with the same benefits but is valid for a longer period.

Reliance Jio Rs. 349 benefits

As per details shared by Reliance Jio on its official website, the Rs. 349 prepaid tariff comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for 30 days. Users will also get free access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. Additionally, eligible subscribers will also get unlimited 5G coverage.

Reliance Jio Rs. 899 prepaid plans

The Rs. 899 prepaid plan from Jio offers the same benefits as Rs. 349 prepaid plan, except for extended validity. The plan comes with a 2.5GB of daily data limit along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 90 days. Other benefits like free access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity, as well as unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers remain the same.

In addition to these two plans, there is also an Rs. 2023 plan offering the same benefits as these two abovementioned plans. However, it comes with a validity period of 252 days. In total, the subscribers will get 630GB of high-speed data. After the offered daily data limit exhaust, users will be able to access Internet at 64 Kbps speed.

Reliance Jio users can recharge these prepaid plans by visiting the MyJio app, Jio website, and other platforms offering recharge services like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and more.

