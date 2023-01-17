Technology News

Himachal Pradesh to Have 5G Services in Rural and Urban Areas by 2024, IT Secretary Says

Operators must figure out a mechanism to roll out 5G networks without harming the environment and inconveniencing people, a state official said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 January 2023 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

IT Secretary said that all service providers must coordinate and execute the installation work at one go

Highlights
  • 5G services was launched in India in last year
  • Availability of 5G services will ensure better Internet facilities
  • 5G services will reduce the digital divide among the masses

The 5G services would be made functional in rural and urban areas of Himachal Pradesh by 2024-end, a state official said on Monday.

This will ensure better Internet facilities and reduce the digital divide among the masses, IT Secretary Abhishek Jain said.

Presiding over the state level meeting on modalities for use of government infrastructure/street furniture in establishing telecom structure for making 5G services functional in state by 2024, held here on Monday, he said that in the present scenario, data is new oil to make all the segments work with efficiency and momentum which is not possible without the development of telecommunication sector and 5G services.

In Himachal also, the government is working continuously to develop the telecom sector and making all possible efforts to roll out 5G service as soon as possible, he said and added that both government officials and service providers must work with coordination and a defined approach to make this happen within a stipulated time period. 

It has been experienced that all the service holders keep on digging land for installing fibres and poles which causes inconvenience to the people and also pollutes the environment.

Keeping this in view, he stressed upon figuring out the mechanism that would have least harm to the flora and fauna and least inconvenience to the public while rolling out the 5G service.

He suggested that all the service providers must coordinate and execute the installation work at one go so that there is no need to dig out the land time and again.

Further reading: 5G, Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Jain
