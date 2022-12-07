Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs. 222 data add on pack exclusively for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The plan comes with a validity of 30 days. The recharge packs offer high-speed data consumption of up to 50GB. The plan doesn't offer any calls or SMS benefits, according to the telecom operator. This plan can only be used with an existing base plan and users can use the data to stream the FIFA World Cup. Read on to learn all the details of the plan.

Reliance Jio Rs. 222 data plan benefits

Dubbed as the Football World Cup Data pack, the new Rs. 222 data plan from Jio comes with 50GB high speed internet data. However, it can only be used when clubbed with an existing base plan and the subscribers will only be able to use the additional data after exhausting their daily data limit. The plan can be accessed via Jio's website or via the My Jio app.

The plan is only valid for 30 days. It is specially introduced for football fans, enabling them to live stream the matches on JioCinema and other platforms. Hence, it is possible that the telecom operator might drop this plan after FIFA World Cup 2022. However, there is a similar plan priced at Rs. 301 that comes with all benefits as the Rs. 222 plan.

Apart from this, Jio users can also opt for cheaper data add-on plans priced at Rs. 181. It offers 30GB of data for 30 days on an existing plan.

Not only Reliance, but other telecom operators have also introduced FIFA World Cup 2022 exclusive plans. Recently, Vodafone Idea introduced four new international roaming (IR) plans exclusively for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. These Vi roaming recharge packs come with data connectivity, outgoing calls to India, SMS, and other additional benefits. These plans are accessible only in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.