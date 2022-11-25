Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Jio, Rolling Stone India Partner to Launch Platfom Short Video App for Creators: All Details

Jio, Rolling Stone India Partner to Launch Platfom Short Video App for Creators: All Details

The first 100 members on the app will be able to join via invitations, and will receive a golden check mark on their profile.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 25 November 2022 12:58 IST
Jio, Rolling Stone India Partner to Launch Platfom Short Video App for Creators: All Details

Photo Credit: Facebook/Jio

Platfom will be invite-only to begin with

Highlights
  • Platfom will invite 100 members to join the new short video service
  • The app will show a golden tick mark on founding members' profiles
  • New artist members will be invited to Platfom via referral programs

Reliance Jio, the country's largest telecom service provider, announced the launch of Platfom, a short video platform on Thursday. The app has been developed in collaboration with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia, and is aimed at content creators in the country including singers, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, fashion designers, and all creators and influencers. The company plans to build an ecosystem that would support organic growth and steady monetisation.

The launch of the app was announced in via a press release on Thursday. The service will invite 100 members to join Platfom and will display a golden check mark on their profiles. New artist members will then be invited by them to sign up through a referral program. They will also be the first to preview new features added to the app. Creators across a range of categories will also be able to join the service.

The Platfom app claims to follow an organic approach, instead of "paid" algorithms, and that creators will have their reputation "verified" via silver, blue and red check marks. The check marks will be provided on the basis of fanbase growth and content engagement instead of paid promotions, according to the company.

Meanwhile, creators' profiles will offer an option for fans and brands to interact, and collaborate with artists. Creators will also get a chance to be featured in Rolling Stone India digital editorials alongside premium verification, and in-app bookings.

Recently, Jio rolled out five new international roaming (IR) packs exclusively for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 that started on November 20. The plan can be used in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Users can avail these IR plans either by subscribing to data-only packs or as all-in-one packs including data, SMS, and voice calls. The details of the plans are available on the official website of Jio or the MyJio app. 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Platfom, Short Video
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced
Bitcoin, Ether Record Dips on Black Friday Despite Positive Mid-Week Spell
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Related Stories

Jio, Rolling Stone India Partner to Launch Platfom Short Video App for Creators: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  2. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  3. Jio Launches Platfom Short Video App for Creators: Details
  4. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  5. Why the IMF Is Paying Attention to These Crypto-Friendly African Nations
  6. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  7. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  8. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Noise Air Buds 2 With 13mm Drivers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue With Gold, Grey, Blue Check Marks to Relaunch December 2
  2. Reliance Jio 5G Rollout Completed Across 33 District Headquarters in Gujarat, Telco Says
  3. Polkadot Encourages Community to Fight Scams for Bounty, Details Here
  4. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Record Dips on Black Friday Despite Positive Mid-Week Spell
  6. Jio, Rolling Stone India Partner to Launch Platfom Short Video App for Creators: All Details
  7. The Callisto Protocol PC System Requirements Announced
  8. Vivo Y02 Design Renders Revealed; Launch Date, Specifications Tipped: Report
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Series Could Feature Solid-State Buttons, Hints Apple Supplier: Report
  10. iPhone Production Said to See 30 Percent Slump After Disruption at Foxconn Plant in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.