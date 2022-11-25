Reliance Jio, the country's largest telecom service provider, announced the launch of Platfom, a short video platform on Thursday. The app has been developed in collaboration with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia, and is aimed at content creators in the country including singers, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, fashion designers, and all creators and influencers. The company plans to build an ecosystem that would support organic growth and steady monetisation.

The launch of the app was announced in via a press release on Thursday. The service will invite 100 members to join Platfom and will display a golden check mark on their profiles. New artist members will then be invited by them to sign up through a referral program. They will also be the first to preview new features added to the app. Creators across a range of categories will also be able to join the service.

The Platfom app claims to follow an organic approach, instead of "paid" algorithms, and that creators will have their reputation "verified" via silver, blue and red check marks. The check marks will be provided on the basis of fanbase growth and content engagement instead of paid promotions, according to the company.

Meanwhile, creators' profiles will offer an option for fans and brands to interact, and collaborate with artists. Creators will also get a chance to be featured in Rolling Stone India digital editorials alongside premium verification, and in-app bookings.

Recently, Jio rolled out five new international roaming (IR) packs exclusively for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 that started on November 20. The plan can be used in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Users can avail these IR plans either by subscribing to data-only packs or as all-in-one packs including data, SMS, and voice calls. The details of the plans are available on the official website of Jio or the MyJio app.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.