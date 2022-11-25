Vodafone Idea has introduced four new international roaming (IR) packs exclusively for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. From a seven-day pack to a longer pack with 28 days validity, these roaming recharge packs offer data connectivity, outgoing calls to India, SMS and other benefits. The plans can be used in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to the telecom operator. These plans can be used to access up to 5GB of data while attending the world's biggest football event.

The new roaming plans from Vi were spotted by ET Telecom. These plans can be accessed via Vi's website or via the Vi app.

The first roaming plan offered by Vi for the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is priced at Rs. 2,999 and has with a validity of 7 days. It offers 200 minutes of talk time for local calls and outgoing calls to India along with free incoming calls and 25 SMS. Additionally, users will also get 2GB data.

Subscribers can also opt for the Vi Rs. 3,999 IR plan that offers 300 minutes talk time including both local as well as outgoing calls to India along with 3GB data and 50 SMS. The pack is valid for 10 days.

For customers who want a recharge plan with 14 days validity, Vi is offering a Rs. 4,499 IR plan with 500 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and free incoming calls along with 5GB of data. This plan also offers 100 SMS and is valid for 14 days.

The most expensive Vi IR recharge plan is priced at Rs. 5,999 and offers 500 minutes of local calls, outgoing calls to India. Additionally, users will also get access to 5GB of data and 100 SMS. All of these benefits are valid for 28 days.

It is worth noting that while these plans allow users to call numbers in India for a predefined number of minutes, outgoing calls to other countries will be charged at Rs. 35 per minute, according to the telecom operator.

