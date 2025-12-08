Technology News
SpaceX Expands Starlink Network With 29-Satellite Falcon 9 Launch

SpaceX launched 29 Starlink satellites from California, expanding its broadband constellation to more than 9,100 active spacecraft.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 December 2025 23:00 IST
SpaceX Expands Starlink Network With 29-Satellite Falcon 9 Launch

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launched 29 Starlink satellites, boosting network past 9,100 with flawless booster landing

Highlights
  • Falcon 9 booster completes 12th flight with successful ocean landing
  • Starlink surpasses 9,100 satellites, greatly expanding its global interne
  • SpaceX expands global internet access with reusable rocket technology
SpaceX launched 29 Starlink internet relay satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California into low Earth orbit. With this flight, known as Starlink Group 11-15, the total number of broadband relays in the constellation increased to over 9,100 active satellites. After its 12th flight, the Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster (B1088) was recovered by landing on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY). These new satellites will enable the extension of high-speed internet to any corner of the Earth, no matter how remote it may ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌be.

Mission Details

According to a Space.com report, the SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 lifted off from Vandenberg at 12:58 a.m. EST on Dec. 7, carrying the 29 Starlink satellites. About nine minutes later, the rocket's second stage reached orbit and deployed the payload roughly an hour after liftoff. Meanwhile, the first-stage booster (B1088) returned to Earth and completed its 12th mission by landing on SpaceX's drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific.

Starlink Network and Falcon 9

Starlink​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ wants to cover the whole planet with cheap internet for everyone. Elon Musk's SpaceX is thinking of having up to ~42,000 satellites in this "megaconstellation" at one point. Currently, more than 9,100 operable satellites are part of the constellation, which enables internet access in areas with few ground links. Additionally, the satellites provide Wi-Fi on aeroplanes and the cellular network backhaul.

Most of these Starlink launches are made with the Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX, which is a two-stage vehicle designed for safe launches. The rocket is reused to some extent: for instance, the B1088 booster on this mission had already been to space 12 times, so the cost of the repeated missions is ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌lowered.

 

Comments

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, satellites, space launch, broadband, internet
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
