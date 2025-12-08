SpaceX Expands Starlink Network With 29-Satellite Falcon 9 Launch

SpaceX launched 29 Starlink internet relay satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California into low Earth orbit. With this flight, known as Starlink Group 11-15, the total number of broadband relays in the constellation increased to over 9,100 active satellites. After its 12th flight, the Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster (B1088) was recovered by landing on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY). These new satellites will enable the extension of high-speed internet to any corner of the Earth, no matter how remote it may ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌be.

Mission Details

According to a Space.com report, the SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 lifted off from Vandenberg at 12:58 a.m. EST on Dec. 7, carrying the 29 Starlink satellites. About nine minutes later, the rocket's second stage reached orbit and deployed the payload roughly an hour after liftoff. Meanwhile, the first-stage booster (B1088) returned to Earth and completed its 12th mission by landing on SpaceX's drone ship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific.

Starlink Network and Falcon 9

Starlink​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ wants to cover the whole planet with cheap internet for everyone. Elon Musk's SpaceX is thinking of having up to ~42,000 satellites in this "megaconstellation" at one point. Currently, more than 9,100 operable satellites are part of the constellation, which enables internet access in areas with few ground links. Additionally, the satellites provide Wi-Fi on aeroplanes and the cellular network backhaul.

Most of these Starlink launches are made with the Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX, which is a two-stage vehicle designed for safe launches. The rocket is reused to some extent: for instance, the B1088 booster on this mission had already been to space 12 times, so the cost of the repeated missions is ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌lowered.