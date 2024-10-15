Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Fundraise Allowed Vodafone Idea to Start Capex Cycle, Places Telco on Secure Footing: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Fundraise Allowed Vodafone-Idea to Start Capex Cycle, Places Telco on Secure Footing: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla was speaking at the inauguration of IMC and ITUWTSA 2024.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 October 2024 15:40 IST
Fundraise Allowed Vodafone-Idea to Start Capex Cycle, Places Telco on Secure Footing: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Aditya Birla Group

Birla said Vodafone-Idea is working to address spam and fraud at the very core

Highlights
  • Vodafone-Idea sold shares to institutional investors in 2024
  • The telco is exploring ways to keep its operations dynamic, competitive
  • The teclo is working with India to curb the menace of spam calls
Advertisement

The fundraise by Vodafone-Idea enabled the telco to kick-start its capex cycle again, and that alongside other key initiatives will place it on a "more secure footing" to ensure that the company remains dynamic and competitive, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Tuesday. Speaking at the inauguration of IMC and ITUWTSA 2024, Birla exuded confidence that with continued support of the government, Vodafone-Idea Ltd (VIL) will do its part in realising India's digital destiny.

"With the continued support of the government, I am confident that we will do our part to realise the Prime Minister's digital India destiny. I am a firm believer in the transformative power of India's telecom sector and I see it as a bridge to a more connected, empowered and prosperous India," he said.
VIL's fundraise has enabled the company to kick-start its capex cycle, he noted.

"Vodafone-Idea has already announced the next phase of CapEx worth $3.6 billion (roughly Rs. 30,262 crore) with three global partners, Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung. These are all key steps that place VIL on a more secure footing and ensure that the company remains dynamic and competitive," he said.

He said one of the most pressing issues being addressed by the government, regulator and industry in the past year is spam control and fraud protection.

"As networks have grown, we have a potential risk to the public, especially from phishing schemes, fraudulent calls and spam messages. These undermine public confidence in communication systems and also put people's personal and financial security at risk," he said.

Birla said that VIL, in collaboration with the government and regulatory bodies, is making significant strides in combating this menace.

"Vodafone-Idea is committed to bringing new and innovative solutions that will fundamentally address spam and fraud at the very core. Public awareness campaigns too are helping to educate users about how to identify and avoid spams," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Telecom
JioBharat V3 and V4 4G Feature Phones With JioPay Integration Launched in India: Price, Features
IMC 2024: Over 950 Million Internet Users in India; 5G Coverage Expanded to All Districts, PM Modi Says

Related Stories

Fundraise Allowed Vodafone-Idea to Start Capex Cycle, Places Telco on Secure Footing: Kumar Mangalam Birla
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Debuts X200 Series With Dimensity 9400 Chipset and These Features
  2. JioBharat V3, V4 4G Feature Phones With Unlimited Calling Launched in India
  3. Realme P1 Speed 5G Debuts in India Alongside Techlife Studio H1 Headphones
  4. IMC 2024: Over 950 Million Internet Users in India, PM Modi Says
  5. Poco C75 Renders, Specifications Leak Online
  6. Vi Demonstrates AI, 5G and Other Solutions at Indian Mobile Congress 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. What is Blockchain Gamification and How it Impacts Branding: Explained
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition to Debut on October 30
  3. Huawei Watch GT 5 With Always-On Display, Up to Two-Week Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Delhi Police Uncovers Renewable Energy Fraud; Binance Aids in Tracing Illicit Funds
  5. Infinix Zero Flip Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of October 17 India Launch
  6. Vi Showcases Remote Healthcare, 5G, IoT and AI Solutions for Consumers at IMC 2024
  7. Samsung Reportedly Starts Rolling Out One UI Update for Smart TVs With Multi-Control and More Features
  8. Realme P1 Speed 5G With Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC Launched in India Alongside Techlife Studio H1
  9. Samsung Leads the Charge in Global Phone Shipments in Q3 2024, Followed by Apple: Canalys
  10. Google to Buy Power for AI Needs from Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Company Kairos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »