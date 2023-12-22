WhosNext2023
Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Ahead of Imminent Debut

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Ahead of Imminent Debut

The Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 15:39 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Ahead of Imminent Debut

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 Pro will come in black, blue and a dual-tone red and white colourways

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro will launch alongside the iQoo Neo 9
  • Both models will be offered in black, blue and a dual-tone colour option
  • The base iQoo Neo 9 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Advertisement

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is scheduled to launch in China on December 27 alongside the iQoo Neo 9. Both phones have been teased by the company over the past few weeks. iQoo has also revealed the design and confirmed some key specifications of the phones. Several leaked details about the iQoo Neo 9 series have also surfaced online. The Pro model has also previously been tipped to launch in India early next year. It has now been spotted on a benchmarking website, ahead of its debut.

The upcoming iQoo Neo 9 Pro has made its way to Geekbench (via MySmartPrice) under the listing Vivo V2339A, while the base iQoo Neo 9 model was seen with the model number V2338A. The listing reveals that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a k6989v1_64 motherboard — this corresponds to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, paired with a Mali-G720-Immortalis MC12 GPU. The listing says the phone will be equipped with 16GB of RAM. It also shows that the model will ship with Android 14 OS.

Scheduled to debut in China next week, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro will run on OriginOS 4 skin on top, while globally, the phone will arrive with the Funtouch OS 14 skin.The company had previously confirmed the processor details of both the iQoo Neo 9 series models, ahead of their arrival in China.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the handset is likely to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor and another 50-megapixel secondary sensor. Meanwhile, a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display is expected to house a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Pro model of the upcoming lineup is expected to support 120W wired fast charging and also be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the iQoo Neo 9 handsets are confirmed to be offered in three colour options -  Nautical Blue, Fighting Black, and dual-tone Red and White Soul (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 9

iQOO Neo 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9 Pro India launch, iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications, iQoo Neo 9 Pro design, iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 series, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Above $43,000 for Second Consecutive Day as Prices of Most Altcoins Rise
Vi Launches Rs. 3,199 Annual Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime Video Mobile Subscription

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Ahead of Imminent Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  3. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  4. Oppo A59 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Now Offered at a Lower Price
  7. Moto G34 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 695, 50-Megapixel Camera: Check Price
  8. Apple May Equip the iPhone 16 Pro With This iPhone 15 Pro Max Feature
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  10. Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Get an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Ahead of Imminent Debut
  2. Vi Launches Rs. 3,199 Annual Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime Video Mobile Subscription
  3. Oscars 2024 Shortlist Revealed for 10 Categories: Barbie Leads With Five Mentions
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Above $43,000 for Second Consecutive Day as Prices of Most Altcoins Rise
  5. Oppo A59 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Global Launch on January 23
  7. Elon Musk to Upgrade X With Payment Features Soon; No Word on User-Requested Crypto Integration
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Purported January Launch Event: Report
  9. iQoo Watch Design Teased Ahead of December 27 Debut; Confirmed to Run on BlueOS
  10. Honor 90 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »