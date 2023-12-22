iQoo Neo 9 Pro is scheduled to launch in China on December 27 alongside the iQoo Neo 9. Both phones have been teased by the company over the past few weeks. iQoo has also revealed the design and confirmed some key specifications of the phones. Several leaked details about the iQoo Neo 9 series have also surfaced online. The Pro model has also previously been tipped to launch in India early next year. It has now been spotted on a benchmarking website, ahead of its debut.

The upcoming iQoo Neo 9 Pro has made its way to Geekbench (via MySmartPrice) under the listing Vivo V2339A, while the base iQoo Neo 9 model was seen with the model number V2338A. The listing reveals that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a k6989v1_64 motherboard — this corresponds to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, paired with a Mali-G720-Immortalis MC12 GPU. The listing says the phone will be equipped with 16GB of RAM. It also shows that the model will ship with Android 14 OS.

Scheduled to debut in China next week, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro will run on OriginOS 4 skin on top, while globally, the phone will arrive with the Funtouch OS 14 skin.The company had previously confirmed the processor details of both the iQoo Neo 9 series models, ahead of their arrival in China.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the handset is likely to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor and another 50-megapixel secondary sensor. Meanwhile, a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display is expected to house a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Pro model of the upcoming lineup is expected to support 120W wired fast charging and also be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the iQoo Neo 9 handsets are confirmed to be offered in three colour options - Nautical Blue, Fighting Black, and dual-tone Red and White Soul (translated from Chinese) colour options.

