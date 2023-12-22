The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars 2024 ceremony. Among those, Greta Gerwig's candy-coated romp Barbie leads with five mentions, largely dominating in the Best Original Song section with three entries alone. Dua Lipa's party song ‘Dance the Night,' Billie Eilish's ‘What Was I Made For?,' and the super-catchy and sentimental ‘I'm Just Ken' from star Ryan Gosling and writer-composer Mark Ronson made it to the list. Surprisingly, the film failed to secure placements in the makeup and hairstyling department, with absurd choices like Beau Is Afraid, Ferrari, and Oppenheimer making the cut.

Oddly, the Christopher Nolan film, which emulated an atomic bomb explosion through practical means, didn't earn a place amongst the Best Visual Effects consideration for the year. It has instead secured nods in the audio department for Best Original Score — composed by Ludwig Göransson — and for the best use of sound design, for which it competes against David Fincher's The Killer, Michael Mann's Ferrari, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and more. The last of them has nabbed four spots in the Oscars 2024 shortlist, with ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)', performed by the Osage tribe, contesting to be named among the final nominees for Best Original Song, come March 10, 2024.

Unlike last year, no entries from India were considered for the Oscars 2024 shortlist — the Jude Anthany Joseph-directed Malayalam-language disaster feature, 2018: Everyone is a Hero, was India's submission for consideration this year, but it failed to make the cut for Best International Feature Film. Movies from 88 countries and regions were eligible for the foreign language shortlist, after meeting a “minimum viewing requirement” to be eligible to vote. When the nominees are finalised, Academy members will be required to watch all 15 shortlisted films, before deciding what to send forward to the grand Oscars event. The nominations will be officially announced on January 23.

With that, here's the full list of Oscars 2024 shortlists:

2024 Oscars Music (Original Score) Shortlist

2024 Oscars Music (Original Song) Shortlist

‘It Never Went Away' from American Symphony ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)' from Asteroid City ‘Dance The Night' from Barbie ‘I'm Just Ken' from Barbie ‘What Was I Made For?' from Barbie ‘Keep It Movin' from The Color Purple ‘(Superpower) I' from The Color Purple ‘The Fire Inside' from Flamin' Hot ‘High Life' from Flora and Son ‘Meet In The Middle' from Flora and Son ‘Can't Catch Me Now' from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' from Killers of the Flower Moon ‘Quiet Eyes' from Past Lives ‘Road To Freedom' from Rustin ‘Am I Dreaming' from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2024 Oscars Documentary Feature Film Shortlist

American Symphony Apolonia, Apolonia Beyond Utopia Bobi Wine: The People's President Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy The Eternal Memory Four Daughters Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project In the Rearview Stamped from the Beginning Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie A Still Small Voice 32 Sounds To Kill a Tiger 20 Days in Mariupol

2024 Oscars Documentary Short Film Shortlist

The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Bear Between Earth & Sky Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games Camp Courage Deciding Vote How We Get Free If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis Island in Between The Last Repair Shop Last Song from Kabul Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Oasis Wings of Dust

2024 Oscars International Feature Film Shortlist

Armenia, Amerikatsi Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun Denmark, The Promised Land Finland, Fallen Leaves France, The Taste of Things Germany, The Teachers' Lounge Iceland, Godland Italy, Io Capitano Japan, Perfect Days Mexico, Totem Morocco, The Mother of All Lies Spain, Society of the Snow Tunisia, Four Daughters Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol UK, The Zone of Interest

2024 Oscars Makeup and Hairstyling Shortlist

2024 Oscars Animated Short Film Shortlist

Boom Eeva Humo (Smoke) I'm Hip A Kind of Testament Koerkorter (Dog Apartment) Letter to a Pig Ninety-Five Senses Once upon a Studio Our Uniform Pachyderme Pete 27 War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Wild Summon

2024 Oscars Live Action Short Film Shortlist

The After The Anne Frank Gift Shop An Avocado Pit Bienvenidos a Los Angeles Dead Cat Good Boy Invincible Invisible Border Knight of Fortune The One Note Man Red, White and Blue The Shepherd Strange Way of Life The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Yellow

2024 Oscars Sound Shortlist

2024 Oscars Visual Effects Shortlist

The Creator Godzilla Minus One Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Napoleon Poor Things Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire Society of the Snow Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

