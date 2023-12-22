WhosNext2023
Oscars 2024 Shortlist Revealed for 10 Categories: Barbie Leads With Five Mentions

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earned three mentions, but none for visual effects.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 December 2023 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie in and as Barbie

  • Ten shortlisted categories were revealed by the Academy
  • Final nominees will be revealed on January 23, 2024
  • The Oscars are scheduled to take place March 10, 2024
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars 2024 ceremony. Among those, Greta Gerwig's candy-coated romp Barbie leads with five mentions, largely dominating in the Best Original Song section with three entries alone. Dua Lipa's party song ‘Dance the Night,' Billie Eilish's ‘What Was I Made For?,' and the super-catchy and sentimental ‘I'm Just Ken' from star Ryan Gosling and writer-composer Mark Ronson made it to the list. Surprisingly, the film failed to secure placements in the makeup and hairstyling department, with absurd choices like Beau Is Afraid, Ferrari, and Oppenheimer making the cut.

Oddly, the Christopher Nolan film, which emulated an atomic bomb explosion through practical means, didn't earn a place amongst the Best Visual Effects consideration for the year. It has instead secured nods in the audio department for Best Original Score — composed by Ludwig Göransson — and for the best use of sound design, for which it competes against David Fincher's The Killer, Michael Mann's Ferrari, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and more. The last of them has nabbed four spots in the Oscars 2024 shortlist, with ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)', performed by the Osage tribe, contesting to be named among the final nominees for Best Original Song, come March 10, 2024.

Unlike last year, no entries from India were considered for the Oscars 2024 shortlist — the Jude Anthany Joseph-directed Malayalam-language disaster feature, 2018: Everyone is a Hero, was India's submission for consideration this year, but it failed to make the cut for Best International Feature Film. Movies from 88 countries and regions were eligible for the foreign language shortlist, after meeting a “minimum viewing requirement” to be eligible to vote. When the nominees are finalised, Academy members will be required to watch all 15 shortlisted films, before deciding what to send forward to the grand Oscars event. The nominations will be officially announced on January 23.

With that, here's the full list of Oscars 2024 shortlists:

2024 Oscars Music (Original Score) Shortlist

  1. American Fiction
  2. American Symphony
  3. Barbie
  4. The Boy and the Heron
  5. The Color Purple
  6. Elemental
  7. The Holdovers
  8. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  9. Killers of the Flower Moon
  10. Oppenheimer
  11. Poor Things
  12. Saltburn
  13. Society of the Snow
  14. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  15. The Zone of Interest

2024 Oscars Music (Original Song) Shortlist

  1. ‘It Never Went Away' from American Symphony
  2. ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)' from Asteroid City
  3. ‘Dance The Night' from Barbie
  4. ‘I'm Just Ken' from Barbie
  5. ‘What Was I Made For?' from Barbie
  6. ‘Keep It Movin' from The Color Purple
  7. ‘(Superpower) I' from The Color Purple
  8. ‘The Fire Inside' from Flamin' Hot
  9. ‘High Life' from Flora and Son
  10. ‘Meet In The Middle' from Flora and Son
  11. ‘Can't Catch Me Now' from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
  12. ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)' from Killers of the Flower Moon
  13. ‘Quiet Eyes' from Past Lives
  14. ‘Road To Freedom' from Rustin
  15. ‘Am I Dreaming' from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2024 Oscars Documentary Feature Film Shortlist

  1. American Symphony
  2. Apolonia, Apolonia
  3. Beyond Utopia
  4. Bobi Wine: The People's President
  5. Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
  6. The Eternal Memory
  7. Four Daughters
  8. Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
  9. In the Rearview
  10. Stamped from the Beginning
  11. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
  12. A Still Small Voice
  13. 32 Sounds
  14. To Kill a Tiger
  15. 20 Days in Mariupol

2024 Oscars Documentary Short Film Shortlist

  1. The ABCs of Book Banning
  2. The Barber of Little Rock
  3. Bear
  4. Between Earth & Sky
  5. Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
  6. Camp Courage
  7. Deciding Vote
  8. How We Get Free
  9. If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
  10. Island in Between
  11. The Last Repair Shop
  12. Last Song from Kabul
  13. Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
  14. Oasis
  15. Wings of Dust

2024 Oscars International Feature Film Shortlist

  1. Armenia, Amerikatsi
  2. Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun
  3. Denmark, The Promised Land
  4. Finland, Fallen Leaves
  5. France, The Taste of Things
  6. Germany, The Teachers' Lounge
  7. Iceland, Godland
  8. Italy, Io Capitano
  9. Japan, Perfect Days
  10. Mexico, Totem
  11. Morocco, The Mother of All Lies
  12. Spain, Society of the Snow
  13. Tunisia, Four Daughters
  14. Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol
  15. UK, The Zone of Interest

2024 Oscars Makeup and Hairstyling Shortlist

  1. Beau Is Afraid
  2. Ferrari
  3. Golda
  4. Killers of the Flower Moon
  5. The Last Voyage of the Demeter
  6. Maestro
  7. Napoleon
  8. Oppenheimer
  9. Poor Things
  10. Society of the Snow

2024 Oscars Animated Short Film Shortlist

  1. Boom
  2. Eeva
  3. Humo (Smoke)
  4. I'm Hip
  5. A Kind of Testament
  6. Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
  7. Letter to a Pig
  8. Ninety-Five Senses
  9. Once upon a Studio
  10. Our Uniform
  11. Pachyderme
  12. Pete
  13. 27
  14. War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
  15. Wild Summon

2024 Oscars Live Action Short Film Shortlist

  1. The After
  2. The Anne Frank Gift Shop
  3. An Avocado Pit
  4. Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
  5. Dead Cat
  6. Good Boy
  7. Invincible
  8. Invisible Border
  9. Knight of Fortune
  10. The One Note Man
  11. Red, White and Blue
  12. The Shepherd
  13. Strange Way of Life
  14. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
  15. Yellow

2024 Oscars Sound Shortlist

  1. Barbie
  2. The Creator
  3. Ferrari
  4. The Killer
  5. Killers of the Flower Moon
  6. Maestro
  7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  8. Napoleon
  9. Oppenheimer
  10. The Zone of Interest

2024 Oscars Visual Effects Shortlist

  1. The Creator
  2. Godzilla Minus One
  3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  5. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  6. Napoleon
  7. Poor Things
  8. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
  9. Society of the Snow
  10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
