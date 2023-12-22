Ten shortlisted categories were revealed by the Academy
Final nominees will be revealed on January 23, 2024
The Oscars are scheduled to take place March 10, 2024
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars 2024 ceremony. Among those, Greta Gerwig's candy-coated romp Barbie leads with five mentions, largely dominating in the Best Original Song section with three entries alone. Dua Lipa's party song ‘Dance the Night,' Billie Eilish's ‘What Was I Made For?,' and the super-catchy and sentimental ‘I'm Just Ken' from star Ryan Gosling and writer-composer Mark Ronson made it to the list. Surprisingly, the film failed to secure placements in the makeup and hairstyling department, with absurd choices like Beau Is Afraid, Ferrari, and Oppenheimer making the cut.
Oddly, the Christopher Nolan film, which emulated an atomic bomb explosion through practical means, didn't earn a place amongst the Best Visual Effects consideration for the year. It has instead secured nods in the audio department for Best Original Score — composed by Ludwig Göransson — and for the best use of sound design, for which it competes against David Fincher's The Killer, Michael Mann's Ferrari, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and more. The last of them has nabbed four spots in the Oscars 2024 shortlist, with ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)', performed by the Osage tribe, contesting to be named among the final nominees for Best Original Song, come March 10, 2024.
Unlike last year, no entries from India were considered for the Oscars 2024 shortlist — the Jude Anthany Joseph-directed Malayalam-language disaster feature, 2018: Everyone is a Hero, was India's submission for consideration this year, but it failed to make the cut for Best International Feature Film. Movies from 88 countries and regions were eligible for the foreign language shortlist, after meeting a “minimum viewing requirement” to be eligible to vote. When the nominees are finalised, Academy members will be required to watch all 15 shortlisted films, before deciding what to send forward to the grand Oscars event. The nominations will be officially announced on January 23.
With that, here's the full list of Oscars 2024 shortlists:
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou
Director
Greta Gerwig
Producer
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman
Fantasia, Phylicia Mpasi, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R, Ciara, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr, David Alan Grier, Aunjanue Ellis, Tamela J. Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Elizabeth Marvel, Jon Batiste
Director
Blitz Bazawule
Producer
Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey
Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Gary Basaraba, Steve Eastin, Barry Corbin, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow
Director
Martin Scorsese
Producer
Martin Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Leonardo DiCaprio
Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh
Enzo Vogrincic Roldán, Agustín Pardella, Matías Recalt, Tomas Wolf, Diego Ariel Vegezzi, Esteban Kukuriczka, Francisco Romero, Rafael Federman, Felipe González Otaño, Agustín Della Corte, Valentino Alonso, Simón Hempe, Fernando Contigiani García, Benjamín Segura, Luciano Chatton, Agustín Berruti, Juan Caruso, Rocco Posca, Andy Pruss, Esteban Bigliardi, Paula Baldini, Blas Polidori, Felipe Ramusio, Santiago Vaca Narvaja, Emanuel Parga
Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Bill Irwin, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Thomas W Wolf, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Jeffrey Wright, Grantham Coleman, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman
Director
George C. Wolfe
Producer
Bruce Cohen, George Scarles, Priya Swaminathan, Tonia Davis
Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys, John Hollingworth, Gavin Spokes, Mark Bonnar
Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Jena Malone, Stuart Martin, Corey Stoll, Cary Elwes, Alfonso Herrera, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Rhian Rees
Director
Zack Snyder
Producer
Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Zack Snyder, Eric Newman
