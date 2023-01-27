Technology News

Suzuki to Invest $35 Billion in EVs Through 2030, Will Introduce Electric Vehicles in India and Europe

Suzuki plans to learn from Toyota how to use EV technology to make small electric cars, the firm said during a visit to India this month,

By Reuters | Updated: 27 January 2023 12:25 IST
Suzuki to Invest $35 Billion in EVs Through 2030, Will Introduce Electric Vehicles in India and Europe

Photo Credit: Reuters

Suzuki's announcement comes after other Japanese automakers have rolled out similar goals

Highlights
  • JPY 2 trillion to be invested in electrification, autonomous tech
  • JPY 2.5 trillion to be invested in building an EV battery plan
  • Suzuki Wants to sell EVs for around JPY 1 million

Suzuki Motor will invest JPY 4.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,85,614 crore) through fiscal 2030 in research, development and capital spending to make battery electric vehicles (EVs), it said on Thursday.

The Japanese automaker known for making compact "kei" cars said it would invest JPY 2 trillion in electrification and autonomous driving technologies, while allocating JPY 2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,56,915) to build a battery EV plant and for renewable energy facilities.

Of the money earmarked for electrification, JPY 500 billion (roughly Rs. 31,380 crore) would be invested in batteries, it said.

Suzuki's announcement comes after other Japanese automakers have rolled out similar goals to catch up with European and US rivals in the fast-growing battery EV market.

Mazda Motor unveiled in November a $10.6 billion (roughly Rs. 86,460 crore) spending plan to electrify its vehicles.

Suzuki said it would introduce its first battery EVs, including small sport-utility vehicles and micro "kei" cars, in Japan in fiscal 2023. With cost-conscious customers in mind, company president Toshihiro Suzuki said he wanted to sell vehicles for around JPY 1 million (roughly Rs. 6,27,400).

Suzuki plans to introduce battery EVs in Europe and India, and its first battery electric motorcycles globally, the following year.

The company is aiming to leverage its cooperation with car giant [Toyota Motor](https;//gadgets360.com/tags/toyota) to capture a bigger share of India's budding EV market, which is gaining momentum.

Suzuki plans to learn from Toyota how to use EV technology to make small electric cars, Suzuki said during a visit to India this month.

Still, Toshihiro Suzuki said on Thursday the automaker was not abandoning hybrid and internal combustion vehicle line-ups, pointing to a lack of charging infrastructure, high EV costs and concerns over limited battery resources.

For India, Suzuki's key market, it predicted EVs would make up 15 percent of its vehicle line-up in fiscal 2030, while internal combustion engine cars using biofuels and ethanol as fuels would make up 60 percent.

"We will put in vehicles for various price ranges, for various people, for various regions," Toshihiro Suzuki said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Suzuki, Toyota, EV, Mazda Motor
Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailer: Zachary Levi Considers Giving Up His Superpowers
Featured video of the day
Monetise YouTube Shorts Soon - Watch to Know How

Related Stories

Suzuki to Invest $35 Billion in EVs Through 2030, Will Introduce Electric Vehicles in India and Europe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  2. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Be First to Use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price
  5. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India Variant Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Moto E13 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price
  8. iQoo Neo 7 Teaser Page Goes Live on Official India Site: All Details
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G to Launch in India On This Date: All Details
  10. Poco X5 Pro 5G May Launch in India on This Date, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Suzuki to Invest $35 Billion in EVs Through 2030, Will Introduce Electric Vehicles in India and Europe
  2. Shazam! Fury of the Gods New Trailer: Zachary Levi Considers Giving Up His Superpowers
  3. Elon Musk Considers Raising $3 Billion to Pay Off Part of Twitter Debt: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Use Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Future Flagships Tipped to Use Qualcomm Chips
  5. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Launch in India on February 7, Design, Colourway Teased
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Open with Minor Losses, Global Crypto Market Cap Stays Above $1 Trillion
  7. Twitter Teams Up With Ad Verification Firms to Show Advertisers Tweet-Level Analytics, Verified Views
  8. Rapid EV Adoption in India Fanning Expectations That Fuel Demand Could Peak Early
  9. Made-in-India Battle Royale ‘Indus’ Gameplay Trailer Revealed, Pre-Registrations Now Live on Android
  10. Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch With 123 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.