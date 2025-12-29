Technology News
OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked; RAM and Storage Configurations Officially Revealed

OnePlus Turbo 6V will debut in Fearless Blue, Lone Black and Nova White (translated from Chinese) colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 15:47 IST


Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Turbo 6 design was revealed by the company ahead of its launch in China

Highlights
  • OnePlus started accepting pre-reservations for the OnePlus Turbo 6 series
  • They will be introduced in China on January 8
  • OnePlus Turbo 6V is confirmed to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen
OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V are set to launch next week in China. While OnePlus itself has confirmed a few specifications and features of the upcoming smartphones, a tipster has dished out the price range of the Turbo series. OnePlus is currently accepting pre-orders for the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V. The listing shows the RAM and storage details and colour options of the phones. The OnePlus Turbo 6 is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Could Be More Affordable in China

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) states that the OnePlus Turbo 6 will be priced below CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 25,000) in China. The OnePlus Turbo 6V, on the other hand, is said to be priced under CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 23,000). In India, the tipster states that the Turbo series could be priced around Rs. 35,000.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is accepting pre-reservations for the OnePlus Turbo 6 series through its official China store, JD.com and other e-commerce websites. The OnePlus Turbo 6 is already listed in Light Chaser Silver, Lone Black and Wild Green (translated from Chinese) colourways on the company's website. It is shown in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations.

oneplus turbo 6 series OnePlus Turbo 6V

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

The OnePlus Turbo 6V will come in Fearless Blue, Lone Black and Nova White (translated from Chinese) colours. It will be launched in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options.

The company already announced that the OnePlus Turbo 6 series will be introduced in China on January 8 at 7pm local time (4:30Pm IST). The OnePlus Turbo 6 is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The display of the phone will offer 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is teased to come with a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 27W reverse wired charging.

The OnePlus Turbo 6V is confirmed to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. More details about the handset will be revealed in the days leading up to its debut in China.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V, OnePlus Turbo 6 Specifications, OnePlus Turbo 6V Specifications, OnePlus Turbo 6 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair

