Realme 16 Pro series is scheduled to launch in India early next month. Confirmed to include the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, the lineup will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the company website in two India-exclusive colourways. Recently, the tech firm revealed various technical details about the Realme 16 Pro 5G. Now, the company has also confirmed the chipset, display, battery, and ingress protection (IP) ratings of the upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The handset is teased to carry a LumaColor Image-tuned 200-megapixel camera system.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the soon-to-be-launched Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has been updated with various key specifications of the handset. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The tech firm claims that the SoC managed to score about 1.44 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Moreover, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G's display will be surrounded by 1.48mm thick bezels, offering a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is confirmed to deliver up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, up to 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, 4,608Hz dimming, and Netflix HDR content support.

Realme's 16 Pro+ 5G will also get a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera. Its chipset will be paired with a 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, which is claimed to deliver up to 8,400Mbps peak read and write speed. The handset will also feature 512GB of onboard storage.

The upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will pack a 7,000mAh Titan Battery, which is the same as the Realme 16 Pro 5G. The company claims that the phone will provide up to 9.3 hours of gaming, about 20.8 hours of Instagram browsing, up to 21 hours of video playback on YouTube, and up to 125 hours of music playback on Spotify. The handset will also ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance.

We already knew that the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will launch in India on January 6, 2026, with a LumaColor Image-powered 200-megapixel Portrait Master rear camera unit. It will feature the company's new 'Urban Wild' design, and will be offered in India in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways. Recently, the box price of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G surfaced online, suggesting it could be priced under Rs. 43,999 in India.

