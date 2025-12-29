Technology News
Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims

The Vivo Y31d has an "IP69+" rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 15:51 IST
Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y31d is claimed to meet IP69+ dust and water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Vivo Y31d will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
  • The upcoming handset may use Snapdragon 685 chipset
  • The Vivo Y31d is expected to support 44W wired fast charging
Vivo has officially teased the launch of its upcoming Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y31d, in Vietnam. The company has also confirmed key design elements and durability-focused features ahead of its debut. Vivo posted a teaser via Facebook after the smartphone was spotted on the Eurofins certification database. Notably, the company introduced the Vivo Y31 5G and the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G in India earlier this year, although the upcoming Y31d variant may not arrive in the country.

Vivo Y31d Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to a new teaser image, the Vivo Y31d handset will be backed by a large 7,200mAh BlueVolt battery, with a rated capacity of 7,060mAh. This component was previously spotted in a Eurofins listing. The smartphone is expected to arrive with support for 44W fast charging.

The upcoming Vivo Y31d will have an "IP69+" rating for dust and water resistance, SGS 5-Star Premium Standard certification, and MIL-STD 810H durability compliance. The phone is also confirmed to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.

The Vivo Y31d teaser also reveals the phone's design, and the rear panel has a patterned finish with a squircle-shaped camera module that houses two camera sensors, an LED flash, and a ring light. While Vivo has not disclosed camera specifications, reports suggest the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claimed on X that the Vivo Y31d may launch in January 2026. He added that the smartphone could skip an India launch. Vivo has not confirmed regional availability beyond Vietnam.

In India, Vivo expanded its Y31 lineup earlier this year with the launch of the Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G. The Vivo Y31 5G was priced starting at Rs. 14,999 and features a 6.68-inch 120Hz LCD screen, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, priced from Rs. 18,999, offers a larger full-HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and up to 256GB of storage.

Vivo Y31 5G

Vivo Y31 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,608x720 pixels
Vivo Y31 Pro 5G

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2,408x1,080 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y31d, Vivo Y31 Series, Vivo Y31 5G, Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims
