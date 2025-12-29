Vivo has officially teased the launch of its upcoming Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y31d, in Vietnam. The company has also confirmed key design elements and durability-focused features ahead of its debut. Vivo posted a teaser via Facebook after the smartphone was spotted on the Eurofins certification database. Notably, the company introduced the Vivo Y31 5G and the Vivo Y31 Pro 5G in India earlier this year, although the upcoming Y31d variant may not arrive in the country.

Vivo Y31d Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to a new teaser image, the Vivo Y31d handset will be backed by a large 7,200mAh BlueVolt battery, with a rated capacity of 7,060mAh. This component was previously spotted in a Eurofins listing. The smartphone is expected to arrive with support for 44W fast charging.

The upcoming Vivo Y31d will have an "IP69+" rating for dust and water resistance, SGS 5-Star Premium Standard certification, and MIL-STD 810H durability compliance. The phone is also confirmed to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.

The Vivo Y31d teaser also reveals the phone's design, and the rear panel has a patterned finish with a squircle-shaped camera module that houses two camera sensors, an LED flash, and a ring light. While Vivo has not disclosed camera specifications, reports suggest the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claimed on X that the Vivo Y31d may launch in January 2026. He added that the smartphone could skip an India launch. Vivo has not confirmed regional availability beyond Vietnam.

In India, Vivo expanded its Y31 lineup earlier this year with the launch of the Vivo Y31 5G and Vivo Y31 Pro 5G. The Vivo Y31 5G was priced starting at Rs. 14,999 and features a 6.68-inch 120Hz LCD screen, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, priced from Rs. 18,999, offers a larger full-HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and up to 256GB of storage.