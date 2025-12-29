Vivo X300 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in China early next year as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship X300 series. While the company has yet to confirm the handset's launch, it has been spotted on a certification website, which hints towards its impending debut in Europe, too. The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 200-megapixel triple rear camera system.

Vivo X300 Ultra EEC Certification

A Vivo smartphone with the model number V2562 was spotted on the European Economic Community (EEC) database (via @ZionsAnvin on X). It appears with the notification number RU000062055, which was filed on December 26. The listing suggests the certification for the handset will be valid till October 1, 2034.

Vivo X300 Ultra EEC listing

When corroborated against previous leaks, the model appears to be the Vivo X300 Ultra. The tipster suggests that this is the global variant of the purported handset. The EEC listing also suggests that the phone will be available in European markets. However, it does not reveal any details about the device, such as its features or specifications.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

As per previous reports, the Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch BOE display with a 2K resolution. It may support a 120Hz refresh rate and come with high-frequency PWM dimming. The purported handset is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Powering the Vivo X300 Ultra could be a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A recent sighting on a certification platform indicates that the purported handset may pack a 7,000mAh battery. It is also expected to feature a third-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

While the official launch date of Vivo X300 Ultra remains under wraps, reports suggest that the handset could be launched in China in Q1 2026. It is expected to join the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro in the company's flagship non-foldable lineup, following their China launch in October and India debut earlier this month.