Vivo X300 Ultra Spotted on EEC Certification Site Ahead of China Launch: Expected Specifications

Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to join the X300 and X300 Pro in the company’s flagship non-foldable lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 December 2025 14:03 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra Spotted on EEC Certification Site Ahead of China Launch: Expected Specifications

The Vivo X300 Pro (pictured) was launched in India in December

Highlights
  • EEC listing suggests Vivo X300 Ultra could be launched in Europe
  • The handset carries the model number V2562
  • It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship chip
Vivo X300 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in China early next year as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship X300 series. While the company has yet to confirm the handset's launch, it has been spotted on a certification website, which hints towards its impending debut in Europe, too. The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 200-megapixel triple rear camera system.

Vivo X300 Ultra EEC Certification

A Vivo smartphone with the model number V2562 was spotted on the European Economic Community (EEC) database (via @ZionsAnvin on X). It appears with the notification number RU000062055, which was filed on December 26. The listing suggests the certification for the handset will be valid till October 1, 2034.

vivo X300 ultra eec Vivo

Vivo X300 Ultra EEC listing

When corroborated against previous leaks, the model appears to be the Vivo X300 Ultra. The tipster suggests that this is the global variant of the purported handset. The EEC listing also suggests that the phone will be available in European markets. However, it does not reveal any details about the device, such as its features or specifications.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

As per previous reports, the Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch BOE display with a 2K resolution. It may support a 120Hz refresh rate and come with high-frequency PWM dimming. The purported handset is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Powering the Vivo X300 Ultra could be a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A recent sighting on a certification platform indicates that the purported handset may pack a 7,000mAh battery. It is also expected to feature a third-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

While the official launch date of Vivo X300 Ultra remains under wraps, reports suggest that the handset could be launched in China in Q1 2026. It is expected to join the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro in the company's flagship non-foldable lineup, following their China launch in October and India debut earlier this month.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra features, Vivo X300 Ultra Launch, Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline, Vivo X300 Ultra specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X300 Ultra Spotted on EEC Certification Site Ahead of China Launch: Expected Specifications
