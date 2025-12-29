Oppo Reno 15 series, which is confirmed to include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini, is set to launch in India soon. While the tech firm has been teasing the specifications, features, and design of the upcoming handsets, it has yet to reveal the pricing. However, a tipster claims that he has managed to obtain the box price of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini. This comes soon after the company confirmed that the handset will be launched in India with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the box price of the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini in India is set at Rs. 64,999 for the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As the box prices of phones in India are generally higher than their retail prices, the Reno 15 Pro Mini's selling price could be lower in the country. The leaker believes that this configuration might be available at Rs. 59,999. Additionally, Oppo might offer introductory bank discounts, bringing down its effective price.

Exclusive ✨



The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini has a box price of ₹64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the expected selling price is ₹59,999 for this variant.



For complete specifications, visit the embedded post below. 👇 https://t.co/Z6OjAgYYwZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 29, 2025

This comes soon after the company confirmed that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini will be launched in India, alongside the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro. Following its launch in the country, the Reno 15 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store.

Coming to its specifications, the company has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini will sport a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, surrounded by 1.6mm thick bezels, and offering a 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will weigh about 187g, while measuring about 7.99mm in thickness.

According to Oppo, the Reno 15 Pro Mini has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the USB Type-C port features a platinum coating for corrosion resistance.

Reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is said to carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

On the front, it will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini could be backed by a 6,200mAh battery. It might support 80W wired fast charging, too.