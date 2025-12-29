Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year

Samsung is planning to bring Google Photos to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart TVs next year. The South Korean tech giant announced that it will release the Memories feature in Google Photos to its AI series of smart TVs, allowing users to see a curated list of memories on the big screen. The company also highlighted that it will be the first smart TV brand to integrate this feature, and for the first six months after rollout, it will be exclusive to Samsung. Later in 2026, the tech giant also plans to introduce two more Google Photos features.

Samsung, Google Partner to Bring Photos to Smart TVs

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced that it is working with Google Photos to bring the Memories feature to its AI-enabled smart TVs in early 2026. Memories is a core feature in the Mountain View-based tech giant's platform, which surfaces select images as stories based on people, locations, and meaningful moments. So far, users can only see them on smartphones and tablets, but not on larger screens, such as smart TVs.

“Through this partnership, we help users rediscover and relive cherished moments by bringing to light the stories behind their photos — right from the comfort of their living room,” said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at the Visual Display (VD) Business of Samsung Electronics.

Essentially, once the feature is rolled out, Samsung's AI TV users will be able to see and explore curated Memories on the big screen. The tech giant is also planning to integrate the app with its Vision AI Companion to naturally bring up these images from the past throughout the day whenever contextually relevant and convenient to show. This feature is expected to be rolled out in March 2026.

Apart from this, the company is also planning to add two more features later in 2026. First is Create with AI, which brings themed templates built on Nano Banana. Users can also utilise Remix to transform the art style of an image, or use the image-to-video capability to turn still shots into short animated videos.

The second feature is dubbed Personalised Results, and it will let users view Memories or topic-based related photos as a slideshow. For instance, users can select “hiking,” and they will instantly be able to see a slideshow of their photos taken while hiking.

As per Samsung, these features will be available in its AI TVs launching in 2026 out of the box. Other AI TVs that are already selling in the market will get the feature via an over-the-air update. But users need to be logged into their Google Account, and the Memories feature should not be turned off.