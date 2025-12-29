Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year

Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year

Samsung said Google Photos’ Memories feature will be exclusively available on its AI TVs for six months.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 December 2025 16:17 IST
Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung said it wants Google Photos to be deeply woven into the TV experience

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Memories feature is expected to roll out in March 2026
  • Samsung will also bring the Create with AI feature later in 2026
  • Google Photos will also power Personalised Results to Samsung TVs
Advertisement

Samsung is planning to bring Google Photos to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart TVs next year. The South Korean tech giant announced that it will release the Memories feature in Google Photos to its AI series of smart TVs, allowing users to see a curated list of memories on the big screen. The company also highlighted that it will be the first smart TV brand to integrate this feature, and for the first six months after rollout, it will be exclusive to Samsung. Later in 2026, the tech giant also plans to introduce two more Google Photos features.

Samsung, Google Partner to Bring Photos to Smart TVs

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced that it is working with Google Photos to bring the Memories feature to its AI-enabled smart TVs in early 2026. Memories is a core feature in the Mountain View-based tech giant's platform, which surfaces select images as stories based on people, locations, and meaningful moments. So far, users can only see them on smartphones and tablets, but not on larger screens, such as smart TVs.

“Through this partnership, we help users rediscover and relive cherished moments by bringing to light the stories behind their photos — right from the comfort of their living room,” said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at the Visual Display (VD) Business of Samsung Electronics.

Essentially, once the feature is rolled out, Samsung's AI TV users will be able to see and explore curated Memories on the big screen. The tech giant is also planning to integrate the app with its Vision AI Companion to naturally bring up these images from the past throughout the day whenever contextually relevant and convenient to show. This feature is expected to be rolled out in March 2026.

Apart from this, the company is also planning to add two more features later in 2026. First is Create with AI, which brings themed templates built on Nano Banana. Users can also utilise Remix to transform the art style of an image, or use the image-to-video capability to turn still shots into short animated videos.

The second feature is dubbed Personalised Results, and it will let users view Memories or topic-based related photos as a slideshow. For instance, users can select “hiking,” and they will instantly be able to see a slideshow of their photos taken while hiking.

As per Samsung, these features will be available in its AI TVs launching in 2026 out of the box. Other AI TVs that are already selling in the market will get the feature via an over-the-air update. But users need to be logged into their Google Account, and the Memories feature should not be turned off.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung AI TVs, Google Photos, Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Smart TVs
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Athibheekara Kaamukan Streaming Now on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Crew, Plot, and More

Related Stories

Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  2. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  3. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  4. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  5. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked, Might Cost More in India
  6. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
  7. Mystery Realme Smartphone Surfaces With 10,001mAh Battery
  8. OnePlus Teases OnePlus Turbo 6 Series China Launch Date, Key Specs
  9. Top OxygenOS 16 Features You Must Know: Don't Miss These OnePlus Features On Your Phone!
  10. iQOO Z11 Turbo Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad 5 Will Launch in India Alongside Oppo Reno 15 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Biggest Space Discoveries in 2025: From New Comets and Black Holes to Sign of Life on Mars
  3. Samsung AI TVs to Bring Google Photos’ Memories Features Next Year
  4. Athibheekara Kaamukan Streaming Now on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Crew, Plot, and More
  5. Phoenix OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Action-Drama Online
  6. Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch; Confirmed to Sport Slim 7.35mm Profile
  7. Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon With 7,200mAh Battery; Might Not Debut in India, Tipster Claims
  8. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Chipset, Display and Other Features Confirmed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  9. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked; RAM and Storage Configurations Officially Revealed
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India, Retail Box Price Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »