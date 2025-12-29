Technology News
Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch; Confirmed to Sport Slim 7.35mm Profile

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart for the Poco M8 5G recently confirmed its availability via the e-commerce platform.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 16:42 IST
Poco M8 5G Design Teased Ahead of India Launch; Confirmed to Sport Slim 7.35mm Profile

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M8 5G is teased to feature a squircle-shaped rear camera module.

Highlights
  • Poco M8 5G will measure 7.35mm in thickness
  • Poco M8 5G will weigh about 178g
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch date
Poco M8 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. While its specifications and features, including the chipset, battery, camera configuration, and charging support, remain under wraps, the company has been teasing the design of the phone for a while. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed the thickness and weight of the handset, claiming that it will be the slimmest and thinnest phone in the segment. The Poco M8 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped deco.

Poco M8 5G Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the upcoming Poco M8 5G will measure 7.35mm in thickness. The handset will weigh about 178g, the company added. The tech firm claims that the Poco M8 5G will be the “slimmest and lightest” smartphone in its segment. On top of this, Poco has teased the design of its soon-to-be-unveiled handset. The phone appears with a curved frame, which could be made of metal. The rear panel could be textured, featuring a slightly protruding camera module.

The Poco M8 5G is also teased to feature a power button and volume controls on the right side of the frame. Meanwhile, the left side could be left clean. It could sport a curved display, too. The marketing poster of the Poco M8 5G on Flipkart suggests that it will carry a centre-aligned squircle-shaped rear camera module, too. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to reveal more details about the handset, including a detailed look, in the coming weeks.

While most of its technical specifications remain under wraps, the smartphone brand has teased that the Poco M8 5G will feature a 50-megapixel AI camera at the back. It is teased to carry a triple rear camera setup, paired with an LED flash. As mentioned above, it will go on sale in the country soon after its launch via Flipkart. However, the company has yet to reveal the exact launch date.

The Poco M8 series will reportedly include two smartphones, dubbed Poco M8 5G and Poco M8 Pro 5G. It is expected to be available for purchase in black, blue, and dual-tone silver-and-black colourways. The purported Pro model will reportedly be offered in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. It is said to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. The handset is expected to pack a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, too.

