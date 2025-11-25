Technology News
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 from Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi and More

While prices already look competitive, the effective cost may drop further once Amazon confirms extra bank discounts, exchange and coupon offers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Early listings already show a wide range of models from major brands such as Samsung

Highlights
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is expected to start soon in India
  • Smart TVs under Rs 50,000 expected to be a major attraction in the sale
  • Coupon discounts could lower effective prices even more
Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2025 is expected to start soon, and one of the most anticipated categories for Indian shoppers this year is smart TVs under Rs. 50,000. Early listings already show a wide range of models from major brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Acer, VW, VU, TCL and Philips, giving buyers several strong options across sizes and feature sets. While the sale prices are expected to be competitive on their own, the final effective cost is likely to drop even further once Amazon announces additional bank offers, exchange deals and coupon-based discounts closer to the main event. These stacked savings could make many mid-range and premium TVs more accessible, especially for those looking to upgrade during the festive period.

In this feature, we look at some of the standout early Black Friday deals and what buyers can expect from this year's lineup before the platform confirms the complete list of offers.

Early Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 59,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV Rs. 73,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV Rs. 60,000 Rs. 31,990 Buy Now
Philips 139 cm (55 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 44,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 1,09,990 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 54,900 Rs. 38,490 Buy Now
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV Rs. 66,290 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 81,900 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
Further reading: Early Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50000, Early Deals on Smart TVs, Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025, Amazon Black Friday Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
