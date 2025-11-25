Technology News
Oakley Meta Glasses to Go on Sale in India in December: Check Price, Pre-Order Details

The Oakley Meta HSTN are a limited edition model which is inspired by the signature style of Oakley glasses.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 13:46 IST
Oakley Meta Glasses to Go on Sale in India in December: Check Price, Pre-Order Details

Photo Credit: Meta

Oakley Meta HSTN are offered in multiple frame and lens combinations

Highlights
  • Oakley Meta Glasses will go on sale in India starting December 1
  • Pricing begins at Rs. 41,800 with multiple lens style options
  • Pre-orders are open via Sunglass Hut and major eyewear retailers
The Oakley Meta Glasses will be available for purchase in India beginning next month, the company has announced. Meta launched the AI-powered smart glasses in June, in collaboration with the sports performance equipment manufacturer Oakley. They combine the HSTN style of Oakley glasses with Meta's AI technology stack. Like the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the Oakley Meta Glasses support the Meta AI voice assistant and allow users to record video clips in up to 3K resolution.

Oakley Meta Glasses Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Oakley Meta HSTN Glasses starts at Rs. 41,800 in India. Customers can choose from a variety of lens styles, including Prizm, Prizm Polarised, Clear and Transition lenses. In global markets, the Oakley Meta Glasses are offered in the following frame and lens combinations:

  1. Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses
  2. Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses
  3. Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep Water Lenses
  4. Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses
  5. Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses
  6. Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses

The smart glasses are available for pre-order at Sunglass Hut and leading optical and eyewear retailers in the country beginning today. Meta says they will go on sale on December 1.

Oakley Meta Glasses Features, Specifications

Meta says that the Oakley Meta Glasses are performance AI glasses that cater to athletes and sports enthusiasts. They are equipped with a 12-megapixel camera, which supports video recording in up to 3K resolution — an upgrade over the 1080p resolution offered in the first-gen Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.

The camera and an LED light, which is also expected to double up as a recording indicator, are placed on either side of the frame, enabling the user to capture point-of-view (PoV) footage via a dedicated capture button. They can also do first-person livestreaming on apps like Instagram. There is a penta-microphone array for recording audio.

Like the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Review), the Oakley Meta Glasses allow users to take calls and send messages. They can invoke the built-in voice assistant with a simple‘Hey Meta' prompt to enable hands-free functions. The glasses allow them to ask for real-time information about the weather, leisure activity planning, culinary advice, and music playback through integration with Apple Music, Spotify, and other apps.

As per the company, the Oakley Meta HSTN Glasses are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of typical usage on a single charge and up to 19 hours on standby. The Oakley Meta glasses come with a charging case that is said to provide up to 48 hours of charging. They feature an IPX4 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Introduces Shopping Research in ChatGPT, to Compete With Google’s AI Shopping Tools

Oakley Meta Glasses to Go on Sale in India in December: Check Price, Pre-Order Details
