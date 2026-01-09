Realme 16 Pro series, which was launched in India on January 6, is now on sale in the country. The new lineup from the Chinese smartphone maker includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The phones can be purchased via an e-commerce platform and the company website in three distinct colourways, including two India-exclusive shades. The standard Realme 16 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, while the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Both handsets boast 200-megapixel primary rear cameras and pack 7,000mAh Titan batteries.

Realme 16 Pro Series Price in India, Sale Offers

In India, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. However, the company is offering a bank discount of Rs. 3,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 to customers who buy the phone via Flipkart, along with an additional Rs. 1,000 benefit to existing Realme customers.

On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher-end options, with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, cost Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The tech firm is providing an instant bank discount of Rs. 4,000 to Flipkart customers. Existing Realme customers can grab an additional Rs. 1,000 benefit on their purchase.

The new Realme 16 Pro series is available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme India online store, and select offline retail stores. While the Realme 16 Pro 5G is offered in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and India-exclusive Orchid Purple colourways, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G can be purchased in Master Gold, Master Grey, and India-exclusive Camellia Pink shades.

Realme 16 Pro Series Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 16 Pro series is a dual SIM lineup that runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The Realme 16 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch 1,280x2,800 pixels AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours.

On the other hand, the standard model sports a 6.78-inch 1,272x2,772 pixels display with up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and 450ppi pixel density, while having the same maximum screen refresh rate and colour gamut as the Pro+ model.

An octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, which features one prime core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz, powers the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The phone also gets an Adreno 722 GPU. Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is equipped with an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G SoC, coupled with an Arm Mali G615 GPU. Both handsets ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

In the camera department, the Realme 16 Pro series carries a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto camera, which the standard model misses. Both handsets feature 50-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls.

A 7,000mAh Titan Battery powers the Realme 16 Pro series. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G also feature 80W wired fast charging support. For connectivity, the handsets support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is around 8.49mm thick and weighs about 203g, while the standard model is 7.8mm thick and weighs about 192g.