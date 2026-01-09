Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 16 Pro Series With 200 Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features

Realme 16 Pro Series With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features

Realme 16 Pro series is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 14:41 IST
Realme 16 Pro Series With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features

Realme 16 Pro series features a square-shaped rear camera module.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max SoC
  • Realme 16 Pro series carries a 200-megapixel primary camera
  • The new handsets are also offered in India-exclusive shades
Advertisement

Realme 16 Pro series, which was launched in India on January 6, is now on sale in the country. The new lineup from the Chinese smartphone maker includes the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The phones can be purchased via an e-commerce platform and the company website in three distinct colourways, including two India-exclusive shades. The standard Realme 16 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, while the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Both handsets boast 200-megapixel primary rear cameras and pack 7,000mAh Titan batteries.

Realme 16 Pro Series Price in India, Sale Offers

In India, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. However, the company is offering a bank discount of Rs. 3,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 to customers who buy the phone via Flipkart, along with an additional Rs. 1,000 benefit to existing Realme customers.

On the other hand, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher-end options, with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, cost Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The tech firm is providing an instant bank discount of Rs. 4,000 to Flipkart customers. Existing Realme customers can grab an additional Rs. 1,000 benefit on their purchase.

realme 16 pro series 3

The new Realme 16 Pro series is available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme India online store, and select offline retail stores. While the Realme 16 Pro 5G is offered in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and India-exclusive Orchid Purple colourways, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G can be purchased in Master Gold, Master Grey, and India-exclusive Camellia Pink shades.

Realme 16 Pro Series Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 16 Pro series is a dual SIM lineup that runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The Realme 16 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch 1,280x2,800 pixels AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours.

On the other hand, the standard model sports a 6.78-inch 1,272x2,772 pixels display with up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and 450ppi pixel density, while having the same maximum screen refresh rate and colour gamut as the Pro+ model.

realme 16 pro series 4

An octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, which features one prime core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz, powers the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The phone also gets an Adreno 722 GPU. Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is equipped with an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G SoC, coupled with an Arm Mali G615 GPU. Both handsets ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

In the camera department, the Realme 16 Pro series carries a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto camera, which the standard model misses. Both handsets feature 50-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls.

A 7,000mAh Titan Battery powers the Realme 16 Pro series. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G also feature 80W wired fast charging support. For connectivity, the handsets support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is around 8.49mm thick and weighs about 203g, while the standard model is 7.8mm thick and weighs about 192g.

Realme 16 Pro 5G

Realme 16 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI is still bloat-heavy
  • The speakers could have been better
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,800 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Realme 16 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Realme 16 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
After Users, OpenAI Now Wants Hospitals and Doctors to Use ChatGPT

Related Stories

Realme 16 Pro Series With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases of the Week: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Mask, and More
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to Start Soon With These Bank Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Get This Much-Awaited Fast Charging Upgrade
  4. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With These Snapdragon Chipsets
  5. Realme 16 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. Redmi Note 15 5G Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  7. What is SBI Statement Password: How to Open Statement PDF, More
  8. Oppo Pad 5 With a 10,050mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price Tag
  9. iOS 26 Adoption Rate Notably Lower Than Previous Versions: Report
  10. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Says Next Smartphone Will Sport a Xiaomi 17 Pro-Inspired Feature
  2. Mask Streaming On Zee 5: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Game of Thrones Prequel Online?
  4. Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC Visits Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China
  6. Realme 16 Pro Series With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features
  7. After Users, OpenAI Now Wants Hospitals and Doctors to Use ChatGPT
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Launch With Much-Awaited 60W Fast Charging Upgrade, Tipster Claims
  9. Oppo Find N7 to Feature Wider Book-Style Display as Find N6 China Launch Nears: Report
  10. Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase, Traders Remain Cautious
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »