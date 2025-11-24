Croma Black Friday Sale is scheduled to end on November 30.
Photo Credit: Croma
Croma started its Black Friday Sale in India last week, offering discounts of up to 50 percent across a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. If you are looking for a new laptop, this is an ideal time to upgrade to the latest model, even on a budget. With prices starting under Rs. 40,000, shoppers can find great deals on models from companies like HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo. Besides direct discounts, customers can get additional benefits to further reduce the effective price of products during the sale.
During the ongoing Croma Black Friday Sale, laptops featuring new display technology, longer battery life, the latest Intel and AMD processors, and support for on-device AI features are available at reduced prices. For those with a budget under Rs. 40,000, there are several options from top brands to choose from. For instance, the HP 15 laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 36,999, instead of Rs. 51,703.
In addition to standard discounts, Croma is offering extra savings for customers making payments using Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank cards. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options. Exchange offers are available as well, with the final discount value depending on the model and condition of the old device. The sale started on November 22, will end on November 30.
|Product Name
|List Price
|Effective Sale Price
|Buy Now Link
|HP 15-fd0691TU Intel Core i3 13th Gen
|Rs. 51,703
|Rs. 36,999
|Buy Now
|Asus Vivobook Go 14 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
|Rs. 43,990
|Rs. 30,990
|Buy Now
|Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Intel Core i3 13th Gen
|Rs. 43,637
|Rs. 38,990
|Buy Now
|HP 14 EM0025AU AMD Ryzen-3
|Rs. 47,715
|Rs. 35,541
|Buy Now
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15AMN8 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
|Rs. 58,290
|Rs. 34,490
|Buy Now
|Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3
|Rs. 50,999
|Rs. 30,990
|Buy Now
