Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 on Vijay Sales

Shoppers can also avail of bank offers to purchase handsets at lower rates than their listed MRPs on Vijay Sales during the ongoing Black Friday Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 12:21 IST
Black Friday Sale 2025: The midrange Google Pixel 9a (pictured) was launched in India for Rs. 49,999

Highlights
  • Smartphones, laptops, and more are available at discounts on Vijay Sales
  • The Google Pixel 9a is available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999
  • ICICI and SBI cards offer a flat Rs. 4,000 instant discount
Vijay Sales has announced its Black Friday Sale in India, and the ongoing sale event features a wide range of electronic items, including smartphones, laptops, and home appliances, all available at discounted prices. Customers can also take advantage of additional bank offers and other benefits to purchase products from their wishlist at lower rates than their usual market prices. If you're shopping for a new smartphone, then there are great deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 during the Black Friday Sale.

For example, the Google Pixel 9a is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 49,999. However, buyers can purchase the handset with a 10 percent discount for Rs. 44,999 during the Vijay Sales Black Friday Sale.

Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Apart from discounts, shoppers can also avail of bank offers to purchase handsets at lower rates than their listed MRPs. To begin with, the retailer is offering a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Card full swipe transactions. The same offer is also valid on EMI transactions, enabling customers to buy the smartphone without paying its entire cost upfront.

There are discounts on IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, Bank of Baroda, and American Express Credit Cards as well.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price
Google Pixel 9a Rs. 49,999 Rs. 44,999
Vivo V60 Rs. 50,999 Rs. 45,999
Oppo Reno 14 5G Rs .47,999 Rs. 44,999
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 47,999 Rs. 44,999
Realme GT 7 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 39,999
OnePlus 13R 5G Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Rs. 38,999 Rs. 35,990
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 32,999

 

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimal design with IP68 rating
  • Really good cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI and seven years of OS updates
  • Good display
  • Doesn’t heat much
  • Bad
  • Thick display bezels with dated glass protection
  • Slow charging
  • 8GB RAM isn’t enough
Read detailed Google Pixel 9a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
OPPO Reno 14 5G

OPPO Reno 14 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good camera performance
  • Decent battery life
  • IP55, IP68, and IP69 ratings
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Wide-angle could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build
  • Excellent display
  • IP69 rating
  • Decent performance
  • Battery backup sets a new benchmark
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • It doesn't feel premium
  • Average ultra-wide camera performance
  • Low-light videos and selfies could have been better
Read detailed Realme GT 7 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Exceptional in durability
  • Vibrant display
  • Thoughtful design
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden software experience
  • Dated chipset
  • Weak portrait photography
Read detailed OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
