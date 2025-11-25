Vijay Sales has announced its Black Friday Sale in India, and the ongoing sale event features a wide range of electronic items, including smartphones, laptops, and home appliances, all available at discounted prices. Customers can also take advantage of additional bank offers and other benefits to purchase products from their wishlist at lower rates than their usual market prices. If you're shopping for a new smartphone, then there are great deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 during the Black Friday Sale.

For example, the Google Pixel 9a is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 49,999. However, buyers can purchase the handset with a 10 percent discount for Rs. 44,999 during the Vijay Sales Black Friday Sale.

Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Apart from discounts, shoppers can also avail of bank offers to purchase handsets at lower rates than their listed MRPs. To begin with, the retailer is offering a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Credit Card full swipe transactions. The same offer is also valid on EMI transactions, enabling customers to buy the smartphone without paying its entire cost upfront.

There are discounts on IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, Bank of Baroda, and American Express Credit Cards as well.