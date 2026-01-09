Technology News
English Edition

Tecno Spark Go 3 India Launch Date, Design Revealed; Will Go on Sale via Amazon

Tecno Spark Go 3 will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 13:52 IST
Tecno Spark Go 3 India Launch Date, Design Revealed; Will Go on Sale via Amazon

Photo Credit: Amazon

Tecno Spark Go 3 is teased to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 3 will be offered in at least a blue colourway
  • Tecno Spark Go 3 will provide up to 1.2m drop resistance
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Advertisement

Tecno Spark Go 3 will be launched in India in the third week of January, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Friday. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset is now live on an e-commerce platform to reveal its design and features. The handset will succeed the Tecno Spark Go 2, which was launched in India in June 2025. The phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, and a Unisoc T7250 chipset powers the phone.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Will Launch in India on January 16

The China-based tech firm has announced that it will launch the Tecno Spark Go 3 in India on January 16 at 12pm (noon) IST. Separately, a dedicated microsite for the handset is now live on Amazon, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. The microsite also reveals the design and features of the handset. The upcoming Spark Go 3 will be sold in India in a blue colourway, while other colour options could be revealed in the future.

It will feature a single rear camera, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module, paired with an infrared sensor on the back. The Tecno Spark Go 3 will also be equipped with a speaker grille on the top. It is shown to feature a flat metal frame, too. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone. The centre-aligned Tecno logo appears at the bottom of the back panel.

The tech firm claims that the Tecno Spark Go 3 will offer up to 1.2m drop resistance. The handset is also claimed to ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone will also get Tecno's offline calling feature, allowing users to stay connected with other Tecno phone users in a 1.5km range. The company also says that the Spark Go 3 will provide four years of “lag-free performance”. It will also ship with Tecno's Ella voice assistant.

Tecno's Spark Go 3 is set to succeed the Spark Go 2, which was launched in India in June 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The handset carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Spark Go 3, Tecno Spark Go 3 India Launch, Tecno
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Qualcomm Suggests Its Chips Will Power Most Galaxy S26 Models; Samsung May Produce 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Reports
Oppo Find N7 to Feature Wider Book-Style Display as Find N6 China Launch Nears: Report
Tecno Spark Go 3 India Launch Date, Design Revealed; Will Go on Sale via Amazon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases of the Week: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Mask, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 15c 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  3. Redmi Note 15 5G Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 to Start Soon With These Bank Offers
  5. Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? New Reports Suggest CEO May Step Down
  6. Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale Will Start in India on This Date
  7. Lava Says Next Smartphone Will Sport a Xiaomi 17 Pro-Inspired Feature
  8. Realme 16 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  9. Redmi Note 15 5G Review: Premium Design Meets Everyday Reliability
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft’s Copilot Checkout Will Let Users Search, Purchase Products Without Leaving the Chat Window
  2. Samsung’s Bixby on OneUI 8.5 Said to Be Powered by DeepSeek, Perplexity AI Features
  3. Redmi Note 15 5G Review: Premium Design Meets Everyday Reliability
  4. Elon Musk’s X Limits Grok AI Image Generation to Paid Subscribers Following Deepfake Backlash: Report
  5. Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? New Reports Suggest CEO May Step Down
  6. NASA May Launch Historic Artemis 2 Moon Mission in Just One Month, Astronauts Ready for Flight
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced: See Bank Discounts, Offers
  8. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Date and Specifications Leaked
  10. Oppo Reno 15c 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »