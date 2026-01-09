Tecno Spark Go 3 will be launched in India in the third week of January, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Friday. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset is now live on an e-commerce platform to reveal its design and features. The handset will succeed the Tecno Spark Go 2, which was launched in India in June 2025. The phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, and a Unisoc T7250 chipset powers the phone.

Tecno Spark Go 3 Will Launch in India on January 16

The China-based tech firm has announced that it will launch the Tecno Spark Go 3 in India on January 16 at 12pm (noon) IST. Separately, a dedicated microsite for the handset is now live on Amazon, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. The microsite also reveals the design and features of the handset. The upcoming Spark Go 3 will be sold in India in a blue colourway, while other colour options could be revealed in the future.

It will feature a single rear camera, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module, paired with an infrared sensor on the back. The Tecno Spark Go 3 will also be equipped with a speaker grille on the top. It is shown to feature a flat metal frame, too. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone. The centre-aligned Tecno logo appears at the bottom of the back panel.

The tech firm claims that the Tecno Spark Go 3 will offer up to 1.2m drop resistance. The handset is also claimed to ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone will also get Tecno's offline calling feature, allowing users to stay connected with other Tecno phone users in a 1.5km range. The company also says that the Spark Go 3 will provide four years of “lag-free performance”. It will also ship with Tecno's Ella voice assistant.

Tecno's Spark Go 3 is set to succeed the Spark Go 2, which was launched in India in June 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The handset carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.