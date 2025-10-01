Hands-On with Samsung QLED Q8F 4K Smart TV: This is the AI-Powered TV to Beat in 2025

Samsung is at the forefront of the Smart TV segment. The company offers an extensive range of products for various price segments, featuring top-of-the-line features such as QLED, quantum-dot technology, AI processors, and more. And with the Samsung Q8F QLED 4K series, the brand has introduced a slew of innovative features to make the whole visual experience a delight. The latest Smart TV from the brand comes equipped with flagship-grade features like a dedicated Quantum Dot Sheet that is cadmium-free, an AI processor, stunning visuals, built-in Samsung Knox, and more.

When I first got my hands on the new Smart TV, there were some mixed thoughts. After a month of usage, I am certain that this is among the best Smart TVs available in the market. So, in this article, I will run down five key features of the Samsung Q8F QLED 4K 55-inch that you should know, which currently retails at under Rs. 70,000 in India.

Quantum Dot Display Actually Lives Up to the Hype

The latest Samsung QLED TV comes with a 100 percent colour volume with Quantum Dot technology that delivers some of the best results you have seen in a while. The TV uses a dedicated Quantum Dot Sheet featuring over 3,000 parts per million of quantum dot material. This not only results in better energy efficiency, but also helps to deliver better colour accuracy, contrasts, and brightness. The TV also comes with Quantum HDR+, boosting HDR content for a better cinematic experience.

The Samsung Q8F QLED Smart TV comes equipped with a 55-inch QLED display with quantum dot technology.

The Smart TV was able to deliver consistent picture quality throughout the testing period, with colours being vivid and vibrant. The deep blacks were impressive as well. Moreover, the Smart TV also comes with TÜV Rheinland's ‘Real Quantum Dot Display' certification and cadmium-free materials, meaning that it is safer for long-term usage, reduces environmental impact, and more.

Samsung Vision AI Makes the Whole Experience Smoother

The latest Smart TV from Samsung is equipped with a new Q4 AI processor that not only provides flagship-grade features but also offers a bunch of AI features to further elevate the viewing experience. The Smart TV comes with Samsung Vision AI, which basically analyses content on your Smart TV, provides real-time tuning, and more. The TV comes with the Bixby voice assistant that processes multiple commands with ease. Then you also have an AI Mode that adjusts the picture and sound settings to optimise the viewing experience.

The Smart TV comes with a plethora of AI features for the customers.

On the other hand, the Adaptive Sound+ technology optimises the sound with real-time scene analysis. The best feature I liked about the Smart TV was the ability to generate wallpaper using the Samsung Vision AI. You need to add keyboards, and you will get different suggestions of wallpapers to match your mood.

Design that is Premium and Sleek

Samsung is known for offering premium design when it comes to Smart TVs, and this one is no different. The latest Smart TV is one of the slimmest Smart TVs available in the market. The bezel-less design is minimal, and the port placement makes it easier to access the important ones for daily usage. Moreover, you get the option to put it on a stand or wall-mount it.

The QLED Smart TV offers a sleek and premium design, which is easy to mount on the wall.

You also receive the SolarCell Remote, which charges itself using the light from the room, a rare feature to find in this price segment. The remote comes with built-in microphone and voice assistant capabilities, which make it easier to give commands directly from the remote.

Up to Mark Gaming Performance

The Samsung QLED Q8F 4K Smart TV comes with an improved Motion Xcelerator that helps manage the frames while gaming to provide a stutter-free experience. There is an AI Auto Game Mode that allows the TV to detect the type of game you are playing and optimise the settings accordingly.

One UI Tizen Brings Fluid Experience

The Samsung QLE Q8F 4K Smart TV operates on the latest version of One UI Tizen OS. The operating system is fluid, and the animations look smooth throughout the testing period. Moreover, the user interface comes with a wide selection of applications, which is a good thing.

The Smart TV is powered by the One UI Tizen OS and the company claims to offer up to 7 years of OS upgrades.

I liked the fact that the company is offering 7 years of OS upgrades for the Smart TV, meaning that the TV is safe to use for long periods of time without worrying about updates. The Smart TV is also a better option for those who already own a Samsung phone or wearable device. The Smart Thing integration makes it easier to operate the Smart TV with gestures from your Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy Watch.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung QLED Q8F 4K Smart TV is a thoughtful product from the brand. The Smart TV comes with all the latest features that you can actually utilise in daily life to improve the whole visual experience. The Smart TV comes with a premium design, while the display is crisp with deep blacks, all thanks to the QLED and quantum dot technology.

Moreover, it is also one of the safest Smart TVs with TUV certification and cadmium-free materials. The user interface is fluid, while Smart Things is a thoughtful addition. That said, no TV is perfect, and it is true with this. The Smart TV comes with its fair share of cons as well. The speaker lacks bass, while some of the features, like Karaoke and Art gallery, are subscription-based. Moreover, you don't get Google Assistant support with this Smart TV, which can be a deal breaker for some.