Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Action Cameras Under Rs. 20,000

Customers can get a five percent instant cashback using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card on Amazon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 October 2025 16:40 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Action Cameras Under Rs. 20,000

Photo Credit: GoPro

Action cameras are designed for capturing immersive action shots

Highlights
  • Amazon’s festive sale offers big discounts on action cameras
  • The DigiTek DAC 201 is down to Rs. 12,999 from Rs. 19,995
  • Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options on select action camera models
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings interesting deals on various products across categories. Customers can avail of lucrative discounts on smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, home appliances, and other electronics. This also makes it a great avenue for purchasing an action camera, enabling you to capture high-quality video and photos hands-free during your high-speed activities and adventures. These devices are usually an expensive purchase at their retail price. So, if buying your first action camera or upgrading your older model is on your wishlist, then our latest article, comprising the best deals on action cameras under Rs. 20,000, will come to your aid.

For example, the DigiTek DAC 201 action camera is currently selling for Rs. 12,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, down from its list price of Rs. 19,995. This action camera comes with 8K Ultra HD video recording, up to 30m water resistance, a built-in microphone, and six-axis gyro electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Amazon Sale: Action Cameras Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon has also rolled out bank offers for those who are looking to purchase a new action camera from popular brands during the Great Indian Festival sale. Customers can get a five percent instant cashback using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card. There's also a no-cost EMI option on select models for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the action camera upfront.

Meanwhile, if cameras are also on your shopping list, then you can take a look at the best deals on top deals and discounts on mirrorless cameras during the Amazon sale. For home security needs, there are discounts of up to 85 percent on home security cameras too.

With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the best deals on action cameras under Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HINISO 6K Action Camera Rs. 20,990 Rs. 12,990 Buy Here
Digitek GoCAM DAC-101 Rs. 14,995 Rs. 7,999 Buy Here
FitSpark Dolphin 1.0 Rs. 24,990 Rs. 10,999 Buy Here
SJCAM C300 Rs. 25,999 Rs. 11,399 Buy Here
Cason CX11 Rs. 15,995 Rs. 9,199 Buy Here
Digitek DAC 201 Rs. 19,995 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
FitSpark Eagle i12 Rs. 12,490 Rs. 4,999 Buy Here

 

