Technology News
English Edition

Asus to Raise Prices of Some PC Models as Global Memory Shortage Persists: Report

Increasing costs of memory components, including DRAM, are forcing OEMs to raise the selling price of devices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 13:58 IST
Asus to Raise Prices of Some PC Models as Global Memory Shortage Persists: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Liam Briese

Asus is also planning to manufacture its own DRAMs.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Asus is reportedly the first OEM to increase the prices after Dell
  • Asus is also planning to make its own storage components
  • RAM manufacturers have reportedly redirected memory sticks to AI firms
Advertisement

Asus is set to increase the prices of its select PC lineups next week, as the PC industry struggles to contain manufacturing costs, according to a report. After the smartphone industry, various PC brands also appear to have been hit by the recent increase in memory and storage components, including DRAMs, NANDs, and SSDs. The report highlights that Asus is slated to be the first tech firm to announce the same after Dell adjusted the prices of its devices earlier this month. Interestingly, this comes amid reports of Asus planning to begin manufacturing its own DRAMs.

Asus to Increase Prices Starting January 5, 2026

Citing a notice obtained by industry sources, TrendForce reports that the Taiwanese tech major will increase the retail prices of select Asus PC lineup starting January 5, 2026. The company is said to be the first PC maker after Dell to raise the prices of its devices.

The move is said to have been taken in light of the recent rise in costs of acquiring memory components, especially DRAM. Adding to its problems is the persistent shortage of storage devices, including NAND and SSDs. Hence, Asus' move will reportedly help it in “safeguarding” supply stability, while maintaining product quality.

Further, Asus reportedly also took cognisance of the “increased capacity realignments” and higher spending on “advanced processes”, spurred globally by “booming” demand for memory and storage components by the AI industry. Unfortunately, the notice did not reveal the names of the PCs that will see a price rise. However, the same could be revealed in the coming days.

In a statement to Commercial Times, Asus CEO Samson Hu pointed out that there is a consensus among tech firms that PC prices will have to “eventually” reflect the increasing cost of memory sticks. He further forewarned that the industry does not expect these price pressures to ease in the first half of 2026, and it was difficult to predict at the time how things would pan out in the second half of next year.

This reflects a larger industry trend, where most OEMs have to adjust to the new business realities. The smartphone market has also been struggling to keep the selling prices in check due to the same reason. As more DRAMs, NANDs, and SSDs get redirected to fulfil the needs of the AI industry, many brands have been forced to raise the prices of phones to maintain healthy margins, while attempting to keep their businesses afloat.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Asus PCs, Asus PCs Prices, Asus, RAM Shortage, RAM Prices
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Use Flexible OLED Screens Sourced From Chinese Supplier: Report
Apple Could Emerge as a Major AI Powerhouse in 2026: Report

Related Stories

Asus to Raise Prices of Some PC Models as Global Memory Shortage Persists: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  2. Here's How Much the Realme 16 Pro Series Could Cost in India
  3. LG Just Unveiled These New Xboom Speaker Models Ahead of CES 2026
  4. Apple Could Emerge as a Major AI Powerhouse in 2026: Report
  5. India's Blinkit, Zomato Tailor Quick Commerce for Tier 2, Tier 3 Cities
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
  7. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Samsung Pauses Galaxy Watch 4 One UI 8 Update Amidst User Complaints
  9. Xiaomi Mix 5 to Support Under-Display 3D Facial Recognition, Tipster Claims
  10. Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Charging Details Surface on Chinese Regulator's Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra Starrer Online?
  2. Phoenix (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know Tamil Action-Packed Thriller Starring Surya Sethupathi
  3. Elon Musk's xAI Buys Third Building to Expand AI Compute Power
  4. LG Xboom Stage 501, Xboom Blast, Xboom Mini, and Xboom Rock Announced Ahead of CES 2026
  5. Apple Could Emerge as a Major AI Powerhouse in 2026: Report
  6. Asus to Raise Prices of Some PC Models as Global Memory Shortage Persists: Report
  7. Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Details Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Use Flexible OLED Screens Sourced From Chinese Supplier: Report
  9. Fast Fashion, Delivery Apps Like Blinkit, Swiggy Tap India's Next Billion Consumers
  10. China Proposes New AI Rules to Safeguard Minors, Prevent Harmful Output
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »