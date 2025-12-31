Technology News
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Details Revealed

Here's what we know about the battery and charging specifications of the purported Redmi Turbo 5 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 14:11 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Details Revealed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro in April this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 Pro spotted on the 3C site with model number 2602BRT18C
  • Redmi Turbo 5 was recently spotted on China’s 3C certification site
  • Redmi Turbo 4 Pro has a 7,550mAh battery
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is expected to be in the works. The Xiaomi sub-brand has not yet officially revealed the details of the smartphone. However, the launch of the phone does not seem far away since it has received the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) certification. The listing reveals the charging speed of the phone. The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is likely to come with upgrades over the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. It could feature a 9,000mAh battery and run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 SoC chipset.

Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Specifications (Expected)

A handset with the model number 2602BRT18C is now listed on the 3C site (via Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). As per the screenshot of the listing, which is said to be the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro, the bundled charger of the handset bears the model number MDY-18-EW with 5VDC 3A output. This model number and charging speed correspond to 100W. The listing also suggests 5G connectivity.

For comparison, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro has a 7,550mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The 100W charging Redmi Turbo 5 Pro would be a modest upgrade over the existing model. The upcoming phone is also rumoured to feature a larger 9,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the standard Redmi Turbo 5 was recently surfaced on the same 3C certification site paired with an MDY-18-EW charger, also supporting 100W fast charging. It is said to house an 8,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is rumoured to launch in February in China, alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and standard Redmi Turbo 5. It is expected to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and a 1.5K resolution display.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro in April this year with an initial price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5 Pro, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Specifications, Redmi, Redmi Turbo 5
