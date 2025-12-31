Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Mix 5 Tipped to Launch With Quad Curved Screen, Under Display Selfie Camera With 3D Facial Recognition

Xiaomi Mix 5 Tipped to Launch With Quad Curved Screen, Under-Display Selfie Camera With 3D Facial Recognition

The Xiaomi Mix 5 is also rumoured to be unveiled during Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun’s annual keynote.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 12:36 IST
Xiaomi Mix 5 Tipped to Launch With Quad Curved Screen, Under-Display Selfie Camera With 3D Facial Recognition

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi last refreshed the Mix series with the Xiaomi Mix 4 (pictured) in August 2021

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi aims to revive Mix series after long hiatus
  • Xiaomi Mix 5 may introduce under-display 3D face unlock
  • The handset could deliver a fully seamless front display experience
Advertisement

Xiaomi is said to be gearing up to introduce the Xiaomi Mix 5, positioning it as the next experimental model in its Mix lineup. Leaks indicate the handset may arrive ahead of Apple's iPhone 18 series, signalling a comeback for Xiaomi's design-led flagship range. The move suggests Xiaomi is once again using the Mix line to showcase advanced technologies, with a strong focus on achieving a seamless front design and pushing features that have yet to reach mass-market smartphones.

Xiaomi Mix 5 Could Take an Important Step Toward an Uninterrupted Front Display

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, an unnamed smartphone brand is developing a device with a quad-curved display and an under-display selfie camera. In a separate post, the tipster also asked how many users are waiting for the return of the Xiaomi Mix numbered series. Ongoing online chatter suggests these references point to the Mix 5.

Separately, tipster Smart Pikachu has reportedly suggested that the Mix 5 could support under-display 3D facial recognition. If this feature makes it to a commercial product, Xiaomi could be the first company to bring under-display 3D face unlock to the market. The technology is viewed as a major step toward achieving a truly uninterrupted front display.

The Xiaomi Mix 5 is also rumoured to be unveiled during Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun's annual keynote, a platform typically reserved for Xiaomi's most significant launches. A reveal at this event would underline the strategic importance of the device within the company's broader product roadmap.

Xiaomi last refreshed the Mix series with the Xiaomi Mix 4 in August 2021. That phone debuted the company's first under-display front camera and a ceramic unibody design, along with a Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, and a 20-megapixel hidden selfie camera. However, the front camera experience suffered due to the limitations of early under-display technology.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix 5, Xiaomi Mix 5 Features, Xiaomi Mix 5 Launch, Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Acquires Autonomous Agent Developer Manus AI, Marks Its Fifth Deal in 2025
Apple Patent Suggests AR Smart Glasses Could Offer Improved Comfort With Adjustable Arms

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mix 5 Tipped to Launch With Quad Curved Screen, Under-Display Selfie Camera With 3D Facial Recognition
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Realme 16 Pro Series Could Cost in India
  2. Samsung Pauses Galaxy Watch 4 One UI 8 Update Amidst User Complaints
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  4. Cyberpunk 2 Said to Launch in Q4 2030 With a Budget of $416 Million
  5. iQOO 15 Ultra Could Have Its China Debut in Q1 2026, Claims Tipster
  6. Meta Adds Manus to Its AI Portfolio in Its Fifth 2025 Acquisition
  7. TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper E-Note Launched at This Price to Rival Kindle Scribe
  8. Hearing Static Noise on Your iPhone 17 Pro Max? You're Not Alone
  9. Moto X70 Air Pro Teaser Confirms AI Focus and Pro Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. China Proposes New AI Rules to Safeguard Minors, Prevent Harmful Output
  2. Space Rocket Crashes in 2025: Why This Year Saw an Unusually High Number of Orbital Launch Failures
  3. Cyberpunk 2 Said to Launch in Q4 2030, The Witcher 3 Tipped to Get Third Paid Expansion Next Year
  4. Meta Acquires Autonomous Agent Developer Manus AI, Marks Its Fifth Deal in 2025
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 One UI 8 Rollout Reportedly Paused as Users Highlight Battery, Sensor Issues
  6. Apple Patent Suggests AR Smart Glasses Could Offer Improved Comfort With Adjustable Arms
  7. Xiaomi Mix 5 Tipped to Launch With Quad Curved Screen, Under-Display Selfie Camera With 3D Facial Recognition
  8. MIT Develops 3D-Printable Aluminum Alloy That’s Up to Five Times Stronger Than Conventional Metals
  9. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Users Report Charging-Related Static Speaker Noise
  10. Celestis to Send Human Ashes Beyond the Moon on Deep-Space Memorial Flight in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »