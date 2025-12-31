Xiaomi is said to be gearing up to introduce the Xiaomi Mix 5, positioning it as the next experimental model in its Mix lineup. Leaks indicate the handset may arrive ahead of Apple's iPhone 18 series, signalling a comeback for Xiaomi's design-led flagship range. The move suggests Xiaomi is once again using the Mix line to showcase advanced technologies, with a strong focus on achieving a seamless front design and pushing features that have yet to reach mass-market smartphones.

Xiaomi Mix 5 Could Take an Important Step Toward an Uninterrupted Front Display

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, an unnamed smartphone brand is developing a device with a quad-curved display and an under-display selfie camera. In a separate post, the tipster also asked how many users are waiting for the return of the Xiaomi Mix numbered series. Ongoing online chatter suggests these references point to the Mix 5.

Separately, tipster Smart Pikachu has reportedly suggested that the Mix 5 could support under-display 3D facial recognition. If this feature makes it to a commercial product, Xiaomi could be the first company to bring under-display 3D face unlock to the market. The technology is viewed as a major step toward achieving a truly uninterrupted front display.

The Xiaomi Mix 5 is also rumoured to be unveiled during Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun's annual keynote, a platform typically reserved for Xiaomi's most significant launches. A reveal at this event would underline the strategic importance of the device within the company's broader product roadmap.

Xiaomi last refreshed the Mix series with the Xiaomi Mix 4 in August 2021. That phone debuted the company's first under-display front camera and a ceramic unibody design, along with a Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, and a 20-megapixel hidden selfie camera. However, the front camera experience suffered due to the limitations of early under-display technology.