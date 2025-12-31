The Samsung Galaxy A57 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Galaxy A56. Ahead of its anticipated debut, details about the purported handset's display have surfaced. According to a report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is planning to source the AMOLED screen of the Galaxy A57 from a second supplier, in addition to its in-house department. This move is reportedly being planned due to the second supplier offering the flexible AMOLED panel at a lower cost than Samsung Display.

Samsung's New Display Supplier

According to a SammyGuru report, Samsung plans to use flexible OLED panels for future Galaxy A-series models, including the rumoured Galaxy A57. Till now, all previous models have been equipped with a rigid OLED screens. The report mentions that while they are cheaper to source, these panels result in thicker bezels on the smartphone.

On the other hand, flexible OLED panels reportedly swap the glass for a plastic substrate, allowing for more design freedom and narrower bezels. These panels, however, are more expensive, resulting in higher manufacturing costs.

To tackle the pricing challenge, Samsung could add Chinese display maker TCL CSOT as the second supplier of the Galaxy A-series screens. Until now, the Galaxy A5x series has relied exclusively on OLED screens from Samsung Display, the company's in-house display arm.

The report mentions that Samsung has asked its in-house display department to supply flexible OLED panels at a price point similar to the cost of rigid OLED panels. CSOT, meanwhile, has reportedly offered the flexible OLED screen at a lower price than Samsung Display.

If this turns out to be accurate, it would be the first time that CSOT supplies the panels for a Galaxy A-series smartphone. But even with CSOT onboard, Samsung Display is still believed to supply a larger share of panels than its rival.

Per previous reports, Samsung is planning an earlier-than-usual launch window of the purported Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G. While the handsets are usually released in March or April, their launch could be moved up by a month, and they may be introduced in February 2026, instead. The Galaxy A57 was also spotted on Samsung's test server and the IMEI database with the model number SM-A576B/DS, hinting towards its imminent debut in the country.