Acerpure Advance G Series TVs were launched in India on Monday. Available in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes, the lineup is powered by the Google TV platform. The TVs sport QLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology for reduced lag and screen-tearing. Voice control is offered via Google assistant, whereas a large number of peripherals can be connected courtesy of multiple connectivity options. For audio, the Acerpure Advance G Series has integrated 55W speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Price in India, Availability

The price of Acerpure Advance G Series TVs in India starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 65-inch model. The 75-inch TV is available for Rs. 79,999. Customers can purchase them through Acerpure Online Store, Acer Exclusive Store, retail outlets, and other consumer electronics channels.

Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Features, Specifications

Both 65-inch and 75-inch models in the Acerpure Advance G Series come with 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) QLED bezel-less screens having a 120Hz refresh rate. They support Dolby Vision and HDR10 technologies for picture enhancement. The TVs also offer a 178-degree viewing angle. Acer has equipped the TVs with Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology that is said to reduce lag and blur during fast-moving visuals.

Powering the Acerpure Advance G Series TVs is the Google TV platform, which means users can download apps via the Google Play Store. It also enables features like Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast for voice control and content casting purposes, respectively.

In terms of audio, the Acerpure TVs have 55W integrated speakers which support Dolby Atmos audio for a surround sound experience. They carry three HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, an RJ45 LAN port, and an AV input port. As per the company, this wide range of connectivity ports allows users to connect gaming consoles, soundbars, and other external devices.

The Acerpure Advance G Series TVs also have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The 65-inch model measures 145 x 84 cm, whereas the 75-inch variant measures 167.5 x 95cm. Acer claims they have been engineered to fit larger rooms while offering accessibility via an easily reachable port layout.