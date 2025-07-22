ViewSonic has launched three new projectors in India — the X1-4K Pro, X2-4K Pro, and SP7. The X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro are part of the company's X lineup, and are designed for Xbox and home theatre users. In contrast, the SP7 is targeted at educational institutions and corporate environments. The X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro come with in-built Google TV and offer up to 4K HDR output. They have Harman Kardon speakers and have TUV SUD certification for low blue light emissions. The ViewSonic SP7 has a peak brightness of 2,400 ANSI Lumens.

ViewSonic X1-4K Pro, X2-4K Pro, SP7 Price in India

The ViewSonic X1-4K Pro is priced at Rs. 3,60,000 (MRP), while the ViewSonic X2-4K Pro will cost you Rs. 3,90,000 (MRP). Meanwhile, the SP7 has a price tag of Rs. 75,000 (MRP). The new projectors are confirmed to be available for purchase through leading System Integrators (SI) and Value Added Resellers (VAR) across the country.

ViewSonic X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro Projectors Specifications

The ViewSonic X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro projectors come with in-built Google TV for streaming and gaming. They can project at up to 4K resolution and support HDR output. ViewSonic states that the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro projectors are 'designed for Xbox'. They include Harman Kardon speakers.

ViewSonic's latest X series projectors can deliver visuals with QHD 1440p at 120Hz and 240Hz at 1080p. They are said to have an input lag of just 4.2ms. The X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro projectors also come pre-installed with apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. Users can avail of personalised recommendations and voice search via the remote.

ViewSonic X1-4K Pro

Photo Credit: ViewSonic

For connectivity, the ViewSonic X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro have HDMI eARC with Dolby and DTS pass-through, USB Type-C streaming, Bluetooth audio, and 5GHz wireless screen mirroring.

The ViewSonic X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro run on Texas Instruments' 0.65-inch DMD chip. They include LED engine using ams OSRAM's third-generation Ostar Projection Power and offer 3,300 LED lumens brightness and 125 percent Rec. 709 colour gamut. They are claimed to offer up to 60,000 hours of mercury-free operation.

The X1-4K Pro offers vertical lens shift, 1.3x optical zoom, and four-corner keystone correction. Meanwhile, the X2-4K Pro is claimed to produce a 100-inch display from just 1.5 meters away. Both projectors are TUV SUD certified for low blue light emissions.

ViewSonic SP7 Projector Specifications

The ViewSonic SP7 projector is targeted at educational institutions and small businesses. It delivers 4,800 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a 22,000:1 contrast ratio. It uses the company's in-house SuperColor technology, which offers five customisable viewing modes such as Presentation, Standard, Brightest, Movie, and Photo.

ViewSonic's SP7 offers Eco and SuperEco modes that are claimed to extend lamp life up to 15,000 hours. It has Auto Power Off and Sleep Timer features, Instant activation, vertical keystone correction, and 3D HDMI support. It is compatible with multiple remote control codes.

For educators and professionals, the ViewSonic SP7 projector offers in-built presentation tools like a Presentation Timer and Blank Timer.