Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Unveiled With Google TV, Dolby Vision Support: All Specifications

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Unveiled With Google TV, Dolby Vision Support: All Specifications

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) has been listed on the global website of the Chinese tech giant. But its availability in India is uncertain.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 14:06 IST
Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Unveiled With Google TV, Dolby Vision Support: All Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) will be available in a single black colourway

Highlights
  • Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) succeeds the 2023 model
  • Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) offers free Xiaomi TV+ service
  • The company has not revealed the official India pricing
Advertisement

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) has been listed online and now features Google TV support. The Chinese tech company listed the device silently on its official global website. However, Xiaomi has not revealed whether the successor of the first generation model will be available in India. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K was launched in February 2023. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the new TV stick.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Availability

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) has been listed on the global website of the company, in a single colourway - Black. However, the company has neither revealed its pricing for the Indian market, nor for the global customers.

For context, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which was launched in India in February 2023, was priced at Rs. 4,999, and like its successor, was sold in a single black colourway.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Specifications

The highlight of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) is that it will run on the Google TV operating system (OS), which would make it the company's first TV stick to use this OS. Xiaomi's first generation model runs Android TV 11 with the company's proprietary PatchWall interface.

With Google TV, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) would offer users curated recommendations, along with the ability to search more than 10,000 apps and hundreds of free channels, the company said. It would also come equipped with Google Assistant, which allows one to search for content via voice commands. There will be a dedicated Google Assistant button on the TV stick's remote to activate it. It would also get Google Cast, allowing people to stream content directly from their smartphones and tablets.

As the name suggests, the new TV stick will support 4K resolution display output, and also feature Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 GPU ARM G310 V2 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of Storage. Xiaomi claims that this will offer more than 80 percent better CPU performance and more than 150 percent better GPU performance over the first generation model.

Apart from the pre-installed apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) also comes with Xiaomi TV+, which offers free access to live channels featuring news, movies, entertainment, and reality shows. For audio, it gets DTS HD and Dolby Atmos support. Coming to the remote of the device. According to the company website, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) comes with a 360-degree Bluetooth voice remote control, which lets users control their TV from different angles.

For connectivity, the device comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support, an HDMI port, and a micro USB port. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) has a slim, portable design, making it easier to carry around, the company notes. It weighs 44g, and measures 107.4x30x14mm in dimensions.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation), Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, Xiaomi, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) price in India, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) specifications
Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leak Suggests Major Upgrades Coming to Rear Camera and Battery
New PS5 System Update Beta Allows DualSense Controller to Pair to Multiple Devices
Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Unveiled With Google TV, Dolby Vision Support: All Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Itel Super Guru 4G Max Launched in India With Built-In AI Voice Assistant
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Key Features Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Realme 15 5G Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  4. AppleCare One Announced; Lets You Add Up to 3 Devices Under a Single Plan
  5. iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  6. Moto G86 Power India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Features, Colour Options
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leaks Hints at Major Camera and Battery Upgrades
  8. Upcoming Redmi Smartphone in India With Battery Could Be the Redmi 15 5G
  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked Design Renders Show New Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Unveiled With Google TV, Dolby Vision Support: All Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Beta Introduces 'Remind Me' Feature With Support for Custom Message Reminders
  3. iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. YouTube Shorts Rolling Out Photo-to-Video Tool for Animating Photos Along With New Generative Effects
  5. Vivo T4R 5G India Launch Date Set for July 31; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  6. Google’s AI Mode in Search Hits 100 Million Users, New Features Rolling Out: Report
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leak Suggests Major Upgrades Coming to Rear Camera and Battery
  8. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro+ Spotted on Geekbench; Tipped to Pack 8,000mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Support Up to 35 Now Bar Apps and Services By the End of 2025: Report
  10. New PS5 System Update Beta Allows DualSense Controller to Pair to Multiple Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »