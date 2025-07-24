Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) has been listed online and now features Google TV support. The Chinese tech company listed the device silently on its official global website. However, Xiaomi has not revealed whether the successor of the first generation model will be available in India. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K was launched in February 2023. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the new TV stick.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Availability

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) has been listed on the global website of the company, in a single colourway - Black. However, the company has neither revealed its pricing for the Indian market, nor for the global customers.

For context, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which was launched in India in February 2023, was priced at Rs. 4,999, and like its successor, was sold in a single black colourway.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Specifications

The highlight of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) is that it will run on the Google TV operating system (OS), which would make it the company's first TV stick to use this OS. Xiaomi's first generation model runs Android TV 11 with the company's proprietary PatchWall interface.

With Google TV, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) would offer users curated recommendations, along with the ability to search more than 10,000 apps and hundreds of free channels, the company said. It would also come equipped with Google Assistant, which allows one to search for content via voice commands. There will be a dedicated Google Assistant button on the TV stick's remote to activate it. It would also get Google Cast, allowing people to stream content directly from their smartphones and tablets.

As the name suggests, the new TV stick will support 4K resolution display output, and also feature Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) will be powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 GPU ARM G310 V2 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of Storage. Xiaomi claims that this will offer more than 80 percent better CPU performance and more than 150 percent better GPU performance over the first generation model.

Apart from the pre-installed apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) also comes with Xiaomi TV+, which offers free access to live channels featuring news, movies, entertainment, and reality shows. For audio, it gets DTS HD and Dolby Atmos support. Coming to the remote of the device. According to the company website, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) comes with a 360-degree Bluetooth voice remote control, which lets users control their TV from different angles.

For connectivity, the device comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 support, an HDMI port, and a micro USB port. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) has a slim, portable design, making it easier to carry around, the company notes. It weighs 44g, and measures 107.4x30x14mm in dimensions.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.