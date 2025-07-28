Technology News
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is equipped with dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 13:41 IST
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes in Crimson Red, Mystique White and Titan Black shades

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 SE 5G packs a 5,110mAh battery
  • The handset carries a 20-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset and a 5,110mAh battery. For optics, the handset features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. The AMOLED display of the phone offers up to 2,100 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Note 14 SE joins the other Note 14 5G series phones, which were unveiled in the country in December 2024.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB. It will go on sale in the country starting August 7 via Flipart, Xiaomi India e-store, Xiaomi's offline retail stores and other authorised partners. Customers can get a Rs. 1,000 discount on select bank cards. The handset is sold in Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black colour options.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2,160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and up to 2,100 nits peak brightness. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel sensor at the front. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio as well.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G packs a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 162.4x75.7x7.99mm in size and weighs 190g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Microsoft Reportedly Working on a Smart Mode for Copilot, Could Be Unveiled Alongside OpenAI’s GPT-5

