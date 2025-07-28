Technology News
Xiaomi 16 Ultra Officially Teased; Said to Launch By the End of This Year

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing confirmed that the company's partnership with Leica will return for the Xiaomi 16 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 13:53 IST
Xiaomi 16 Ultra Officially Teased; Said to Launch By the End of This Year

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in global markets during MWC 2025

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 16 Ultra is said to have 6.8-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution
  • New model could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset
  • Xiaomi 16 Ultra is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel 1-inch main camera
Xiaomi 15 Ultra was unveiled in China in February, followed by its India debut in March. Now, rumours hint at an earlier launch schedule for its successor, the Xiaomi 16 Ultra. Unlike previous launch cycles, Xiaomi hinted at the Xiaomi 16 Ultra's existence as early as July 2025. The upcoming flagship is expected to feature Leica-branded rear cameras. It could ship with a 6.8-inch LTPO display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Lu Weibing, Xiaomi Group partner and President, teased the upcoming Xiaomi 16 Ultra on Weibo, describing it as a “new height of mobile imaging.” His remark confirms the existence of the next-generation imaging flagship and confirms Xiaomi's partnership with Leica for the new Ultra-branded device.

Based on Lu Weibing's post, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggests that the Xiaomi 16 Ultra might launch earlier than expected. The flagship is said to debut by the end of this year.

Xiaomi could unveil the Xiaomi 16 Ultra alongside the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro models in China. For comparison, the China launch of Xiaomi 15 Ultra was held in February this year. Meanwhile, the international launch of the phone took place in Barcelona in March during the MWC 2025. It was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Xiaomi 16 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The Xiaomi 16 Ultra is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel 1-inch main camera. The camera setup could also include a 1/1.28-inch 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and a 1/2-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor. It is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Xiaomi is tipped to pack a battery ranging from 7,000mAh to 7,500mAh on the Xiaomi 16 Ultra. It is likely to have 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 16 Ultra, Xiaomi 16 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Reportedly Working on a Smart Mode for Copilot, Could Be Unveiled Alongside OpenAI’s GPT-5
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

