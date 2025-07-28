Xiaomi 15 Ultra was unveiled in China in February, followed by its India debut in March. Now, rumours hint at an earlier launch schedule for its successor, the Xiaomi 16 Ultra. Unlike previous launch cycles, Xiaomi hinted at the Xiaomi 16 Ultra's existence as early as July 2025. The upcoming flagship is expected to feature Leica-branded rear cameras. It could ship with a 6.8-inch LTPO display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Lu Weibing, Xiaomi Group partner and President, teased the upcoming Xiaomi 16 Ultra on Weibo, describing it as a “new height of mobile imaging.” His remark confirms the existence of the next-generation imaging flagship and confirms Xiaomi's partnership with Leica for the new Ultra-branded device.

Based on Lu Weibing's post, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggests that the Xiaomi 16 Ultra might launch earlier than expected. The flagship is said to debut by the end of this year.

Xiaomi could unveil the Xiaomi 16 Ultra alongside the Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro models in China. For comparison, the China launch of Xiaomi 15 Ultra was held in February this year. Meanwhile, the international launch of the phone took place in Barcelona in March during the MWC 2025. It was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Xiaomi 16 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The Xiaomi 16 Ultra is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel 1-inch main camera. The camera setup could also include a 1/1.28-inch 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and a 1/2-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor. It is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Xiaomi is tipped to pack a battery ranging from 7,000mAh to 7,500mAh on the Xiaomi 16 Ultra. It is likely to have 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.