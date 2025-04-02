Technology News
English Edition
Amazon Prime Video Launches Apple TV+ as an Add-on Subscription in India and Other Countries

Apple TV+ add-on subscription in India is priced at Rs. 99 per month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 15:53 IST
Amazon Prime Video Launches Apple TV+ as an Add-on Subscription in India and Other Countries

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon says customers can watch Ted Lasso and more Apple-exclusive shows on Prime Video

Highlights
  • Users can stream Apple TV+ content without leaving the Prime Video app
  • It is introduced in India, the US, Canada, Australia, and other regions
  • Prime Video also offers Lionsgate Play and over 25 other add-ons
Amazon Prime Video announced the availability of Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription in India and select other countries on Wednesday. Customers who have already purchased an Amazon Prime subscription can sign up for Apple's video streaming service by paying Rs. 99 per month. Amazon says this enables viewers to stream popular Apple TV+ films and shows such as Disclaimer, Severance, Silo, and Ted Lasso without leaving the Prime Video app or website.

Apple TV+ Add-On Subscription on Amazon Prime Video

According to Amazon Prime Video, the addition of Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription enables customers to stream the platform's exclusive library of films and shows on a single destination, eliminating the need of switching to different apps for their respective video content. Further, it is claimed to reduce the hassle of juggling between multiple login credentials for various video streaming platforms.

Additionally, a single account allows them to have a consolidated watch list, in addition to a library of offline downloads. Subscribers can also manage data consumption and much more across all their add-on subscriptions, as per the company.

The subscription in India is priced at Rs. 99 per month. Alongside India, Apple TV+ has also been introduced as an add-on subscription in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and other territories in Europe and Latin America.

In addition to Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video also offers add-on subscriptions to more than 25 other video streaming platforms such as Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures – Stream, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, CN Rewind, FanCode, Channel K, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and Manorama Max.

This move comes amidst reports that Apple is losing more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,604 crore) a year on its video streaming service. Since its launch in 2019, the iPhone maker has spent more than $5 billion (roughly Rs. 43,020 crore) a year on content, with Apple TV+ productions earning over 2,500 nominations and 538 wins. Owing to this, Apple is said to have trimmed its annual spend by around $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,302 crore) in 2024.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Prime Video Launches Apple TV+ as an Add-on Subscription in India and Other Countries
