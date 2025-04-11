Technology News
English Edition

JioHotstar Crosses 200 Million Paying Subscribers on IPL Frenzy

The milestone makes JioHotstar the third-largest video streaming service globally by user count.

By Sohee Kim and Haslinda Amin, Bloomberg News | Updated: 11 April 2025 16:13 IST
JioHotstar Crosses 200 Million Paying Subscribers on IPL Frenzy

Photo Credit: JioStar

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar are the top three video streaming services globally

Highlights
  • JioHotstar is run by Reliance Industries, Walt Disney Co.
  • Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar are locked in a battle of supremacy
  • JioHotstar has the rights to stream the IPL cricket matches
Advertisement

JioHotstar, India's largest streaming platform, has increased its paying subscriber base to over 200 million, driven by multi-language live broadcasts of the hugely popular Indian Premier League cricket matches, a senior executive said.

“That makes us one of the biggest streaming services anywhere in the world,” said Uday Shankar, vice chairman of JioStar, the joint venture between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney, which runs the JioHotstar platform.

To get so many paying subscribers just from India in such a short time was “pretty satisfying,” he said on Friday.

The milestone makes JioHotstar the third-largest video streaming service globally by user count, trailing only Netflix and Amazon.com's Prime Video. All three are locked in a battle for supremacy in India's fast growing but fiercely competitive streaming market.

While JioStar is aggressively wooing users with low fees and live sports streaming, Netflix is ramping up original local content and Prime Video has tied up with Apple TV+ and Crunchyroll to attract viewers.

Shankar, who played a key role in stitching the Disney-Reliance media merger, said the broader ambition is to get every potential customer in the country onto his platform.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioHotstar, JioStar, disney, Netflix, Amazon, Reliance
Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 3 in API for Developers, Introduces a ‘Fast’ Model

Related Stories

JioHotstar Crosses 200 Million Paying Subscribers on IPL Frenzy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  3. Poco F7 Ultra May Launch in India Soon Alongside Poco F7
  4. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Chhaava, The Last of US Season 2, Chorii 2, and More
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Five Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Oppo Pad 4 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12,140mAh Battery
  8. Grok 3 AI Models Are Now Available via an API: Pricing and Details
  9. Gemini 2.5 Flash Unveiled as a Faster and Cheaper AI Model for Developers
  10. YouTube Creators Can Now Create the Music for Their Videos Using AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 3 in API for Developers, Introduces a ‘Fast’ Model
  2. JioHotstar Crosses 200 Million Paying Subscribers on IPL Frenzy
  3. Poco F7 Ultra India Launch Officially Teased; May Arrive Alongside Poco F7
  4. Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along
  6. Razer PC Remote Play for Streaming Games to Mobile Devices and Windows-Based Handhelds Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
  8. Redmi A5 India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  9. Xiaomi Announces Android 16 Developer Preview Programme for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro
  10. YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »