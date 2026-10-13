Sony Will Launch a Midnight Black Digital Edition PS5 in Japan Next Month

Sony has announced a new Midnight Black model for the PS5 in the Japanese market. The new colour variant of the console will be available in digital edition, but the PlayStation parent will also sell a Midnight Black disc drive attachment separately. The Midnight Black digital edition of the PS5 will launch on November 19, the same day as Grand Theft Auto 6.

The new edition of the PS5, which carries the mode number CFI-2200B02S, was announced on PlayStation Blog on Tuesday, with Sony confirming that the console would be exclusive to the Japanese market. Additionally, the region-locked console will only support PlayStation accounts with the console language set to “Japanese” and the country/region set to “Japan”, the company confirmed. The console will come with a Midnight Black DualSense controller, along with other boxed accessories.

The Midnight Black version of the console will come with a matching controller

Photo Credit: Sony

Midnight Black PS5 Price

The Midnight Black digital edition PS5 will be priced at JPY 55,000 (roughly Rs. 33,200—the same as the Japan-only digital edition PS5 launched last year. The Japan-exclusive pricing is considerably lower than the price of the PS5 in other regions. In India, for instance, the digital edition of the console is priced at Rs. 64,990.

The Midnight Black disc drive will be priced at JPY 11,980 (roughly Rs. 7,200). Pre-orders for the Midnight Black PS5 and external disc drive will begin on October 20 across PlayStation retailers in Japan and on e-commerce sites. It's unclear if Sony plans to bring the Midnight Black colourway for the PS5 in other regions in the future.

The console's Midnight Black colourway will be the same as the Midnight Black collection of PS5 accessories launched last year. These include the PlayStation Portal remote player, DualSense Edge controller, Pulse Explore, and Pulse Elite wireless headsets. The standard DualSense controller and PS5 console covers are also available in the same colourway.

Last year, Sony launched a region-locked model of the PS5 digital edition in Japan, priced at JPY 55,000. The cheaper Japan-exclusive model was launched in the country even as prices of the console went up in other markets.