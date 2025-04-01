BenQ W2720i AI home cinema projector was launched in India on Tuesday. It comes with support for streaming content in 4K UHD using a 4 LED (RGBB) lamp with a lifetime of up to 30,000 hours. For accurate colour reproduction, the projector takes advantage of the company's proprietary CinematicColor technology which claims to deliver up to 90 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The BenQ W2720i runs on Android TV OS, offering support for streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix.

BenQ W2720i Price in India

BenQ 2720i price in India is set at Rs. 3,50,000. It will be available for purchase in a single black colourway at all leading retail home AVSI (Audio Visual Systems Integration) partners April onwards.

BenQ W2720i Specifications

BenQ W2720i is equipped with a 2,500 ANSI lumens lamp which can output in 4K UHD (3840×2160 pixels) at 60Hz and with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It supports video formats such as HDR10+, HDR-Pro, and HLG. The company says it can project up to a 120-inch screen from a distance of 2.7 metres and has a 1.3x zoom feature for increased flexibility. While users can manually adjust the corner fit of the picture using the 8-point Corner Fit feature, the Auto Screen Fit automatically matches the picture to the screen size. It is aided by a Vertical Lens Shift feature.

Powered by Android TV OS, the projector can be used to stream content from popular OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Netflix. The video output of the BenQ W2720i is enhanced with features such as the AI Cinema Mode which is claimed to adapt colours based on the scene and ambient of the picture. Meanwhile, the Filmmaker mode eliminates HDR post-processing to output the picture as the filmmaker intended. BenQ says it has equipped its projector with advanced colour temperature tuning which provides 11 levels of white balance control across varying levels.

Other video-enhancing features include global contrast enhancer, local contrast enhancer, adaptive ambient control, and smart scene enhancement. It also comes with dual 5W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the BenQ W2720i include HDMI 2.1, USB Type-A, USB Type Mini-B, and a 3.5mm audio out jack.