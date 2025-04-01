Technology News
English Edition
  Haier M80F Series Mini LED 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features

Haier M80F Series Mini LED 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features

Haier M80F series mini LED 4K smart TVs are available in display sizes of up to 85-inch.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 16:32 IST
Haier M80F Series Mini LED 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Haier

Haier M80F series mini LED 4K smart TV remote supports solar and USB Type-C charging

Highlights
  • Haier M80F series mini LED TVs support 120Hz refresh rate
  • They also support DLG technology, ALLM and VRR
  • The Haier M80F series mini LED TVs come with integrated Google TV
Haier M80F series mini LED 4K smart TVs have been launched in India. The lineup includes models with 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch display sizes. The mini LED technology is said to deliver "deeper blacks, higher brightness, and enhanced contrast." The series supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision IQ technology, said to offer an improved visual experience. It comes with an audio system backed by KEF, which is claimed to offer "cinema-quality sound." The TVs are said to support an "ultra-responsive" gaming experience as well.

Haier M80F Series Mini LED 4K Smart TV Price in India, Availability

The price of the Haier M80F series mini LED 4K smart TVs begins in India at Rs. 57,990, the company company confirmed in a press release. The lineup is available for purchase in the country via select retail stores and e-commerce platforms, the company added. 

Haier M80F Series Mini LED 4K Smart TV Features

The Haier M80F series mini LED 4K smart televisions are available in display sizes of 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. The TVs support a 120Hz refresh rate, 800nits of peak brightness level, HDR10, Dolby Vision IQ, mini LED and MEMC technology. They are said to improve the visual experience and offer 4K resolution video with improved motion fluidity. The screens have TÜV Low Blue Light Certification for eye protection as well.

The audio system on the Haier M80F series mini LED 4K TVs is backed by KEF, a British audio technology and product maker. The 2.1-channel system with a subwoofer alongside Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv support is said to offer an immersive, well-balanced, cinematic sound experience.

Haier M80F series mini LED 4K TVs support DLG technology, ALLM (auto low latency mode), and VRR (variable refresh rate), which help with an enhanced gaming experience including minimal audio-visual lag and seamless motion. The Shadow Enhancement and Aiming Aid features assist with improved visibility and precision during gaming.

The remote for Haier M80F series mini LED 4K TVs supports USB Type-C and solar charging. They come with integrated Google TV, HaiSmart App compatibility, and HaiCast Screen Mirroring support. The TVs support HDMI 2.1 connectivity as well.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Haier M80F Series Mini LED 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features
