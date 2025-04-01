Technology News
English Edition
  Ghost of Yotei Official Website Reveals New Story Details, Reiterates 2025 Launch

Ghost of Yotei Official Website Reveals New Story Details, Reiterates 2025 Launch

The website reiterates that Ghost of Yotei will launch on PS5 in 2025, with enhanced performance and visuals available on the PS5 Pro.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 April 2025 17:23 IST
Ghost of Yotei Official Website Reveals New Story Details, Reiterates 2025 Launch

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei will feature a new protagonist, Atsu

Highlights
  • Ghost of Yotei takes place in 1603, in the lands surrounding Mount Yotei
  • The game takes place 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima
  • Ghost of Yotei will release exclusively on PS5 in 2025
Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, is set to launch exclusively on PS5 in 2025. The action-adventure title was revealed with a trailer at a PlayStation State of Play broadcast in September 2024. While Sony has since not shared an update on the first-party title, new information about the game's story has surfaced on the PlayStation website.

Ghost of Yotei New Story Details

Ghost of Yotei will introduce a new protagonist, Atsu, a lone warrior on the path of revenge through the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei in Northern Japan in the 1600s. The official website now adds a little more context to Atsu's journey.

“300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, a new warrior – Atsu – rises from the ashes of her homestead,” the description on the website reads. “Filled with fury and determination, Atsu will hunt down those responsible for the death of her family and exact her revenge. Every odd job and bounty will provide the coin she needs for her journey. But how she fights, survives, and evolves the legend of the Ghost, will be up to you.”

As per the website, Atsu's journey for revenge is a personal one. The description also mentions odd jobs and bounties, suggesting bounty hunting might be a gameplay mechanic in Ghost of Yotei. The website also suggests players will get the freedom to play as they want and shape Atsu's combat and skills according to their preferences. Further, the description also suggests in-game money that Atsu could earn from jobs and bounty hunts will play a role in her journey.

The website reiterates that Ghost of Yotei will launch on PS5 in 2025, with enhanced performance and visuals available on the PS5 Pro. Sony has not confirmed a release date or launch window for the game yet.

Ghost of Yotei was revealed at Sony's State of Play showcase in September with a trailer featuring a mix of gameplay and in-game cinematics. While Ghost of Tsushima was set on the titular island, Sucker Punch's next game will take players to new region in Japan — Mount Yōtei, a volcanic peak in Ezo, the Northern Japanese region that's presently known as Hokkaido.

Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch, Sony, PS5, PlayStation
Crypto Assets May Gain Legal Status in Japan as Regulators Aim to Tackle Insider Trading: Report
Ghost of Yotei Official Website Reveals New Story Details, Reiterates 2025 Launch
