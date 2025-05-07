Technology News
  Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India

Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India

Haier says its entire OLED TV lineup comes with Harman Kardon sound.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 16:40 IST
Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India

Photo Credit: Haier

The Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs are said to a have bezel-less design

Highlights
  • Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs come with 4K screens and Google TV OS
  • Both models are equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage
  • Gaming-centric features include AMD FreeSync Premium and MEMC
Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs have been launched in India. The new lineup, powered by Google TV, comes with OLED screens with a 4K resolution. It is offered in multiple display sizes options, sporting bezel-less builds. As per the company, the Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs are equipped with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ for picture quality enhancement. These visual technologies are complemented by audio powered by Harman Kardon.

Haier C95, C90 OLED TVs Price in India

Haier C90 OLED TV price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,990 for the 55-inch variant. It is also available in 65-inch and 77-inch display size options. Meanwhile, the Haier C95 OLED TV is priced at Rs. 1,56,990 for the 55-inch model and the company also has another model with a 65-inch screen.

Both OLED TVs are available for purchase via the Haier India website, electronics stores, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail channels across the country.

Haier C95, C90 OLED TVs Specifications

Haier C95 OLED TV comes with either a 55-inch or a 65-inch 4K display which supports a 144Hz refresh rate. For gamers, it is equipped with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for a more responsive experience. The TV has a Harman Kardon 2.1 channel system with Dolby Atmos support which is claimed to create a 3D soundscape.

Meanwhile the Haier C90 OLED TV, offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch screen sizes, also supports 4K resolution and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. While the majority of the models in the company's latest TV lineup features a 50W sound system, the 77-inch Haier C90 OLED TV gets an upgraded 65W setup.

Both of the TVs are equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. They have Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ for delivering optimised brightness and contrast. Meanwhile, AMD FreeSync Premium, coupled with Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), is claimed to reduce screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay.

Connectivity options on the Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Users can leverage HAICAST and Chromecast features to cast content from their mobile device to the TV without an internet connection. Another feature on the TVs is Bluetooth Sound Cast. As per the company, it lets you sync the TV with your mobile's audio, which is then delivered via the TV speakers. The entire lineup is bundled with a solar-powered remote with a USB Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Haier C90 OLED TV specifications, Haier C90 OLED TV Price in India, Haier C95 OLED TV, Haier C95 OLED TV Price in India, Haier C95 OLED TV specifications, Haier, OLED TV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India
