Gears of War: Reloaded Is Coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in August

The enhanced version will come with support for 4K resolution, 120fps performance and cross-play across platforms.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 May 2025 16:19 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ The Coalition

Gears of War: Reloaded will launch on August 26 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

  • Gears of War: Reloaded will be available on Xbox Game Pass
  • The remaster will support 4K resolution and up to 120fps gameplay
  • Gears of War: Reloaded is being developed by The Coalition
Microsoft has announced the next Xbox exclusive going multiplatform. Gears of War: Reloaded, a remastered version of the original game, will release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on August 26, 2025, the company said Monday. The enhanced version will come with support for 4K resolution, 120fps performance and cross-play across platforms. Gears of War: Reloaded is now available to wishlist on Xbox and PlayStation storefronts and Steam.

Gears of War: Reloaded Announced

The Xbox parent said the remaster would be the “definitive way” to experience Gears of War and would introduce the franchise to new players with the original game set to mark its 20th anniversary in 2026.

Developed by The Coalition in collaboration with Sumo Digital and Disbelief, Gears of War: Reloaded will feature all content from Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, the 2015 remaster of the original third-person shooter. The latest version, however, has been mordernised for current-gen platforms, with support for 4K resolution, high framerates (60fps in campaign and 120fps in multiplayer), audio improvements, remastered textures and more.

GoW Reloaded 4K ScreenShot 04 gow

Gears of War: Reloaded will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ The Coalition

“Gears of War: Reloaded is a celebration of one of gaming's most iconic franchises. Featuring 4K resolution, 120 FPS support, and the ultimate multiplayer experience with cross-progression and cross-play, across all platforms, this is the definitive way to experience the game that started it all,” The Coalition studio head Mike Crump said in the Xbox Wire announcement on Monday.

The remaster will bring Gears of War, an iconic Xbox franchise, to PlayStation for the first time, following in the footsteps of other Microsoft first-party titles crossing over. Several exclusive franchises, including Forza Horizon and Age of Empires, have launched on PS5 after Xbox shifted its launch strategy last year. Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released on PlayStation last month after initially arriving on Xbox Series S/X and PC in December 2024. Meanwhile, Doom: The Dark Ages will simultaneously release on PS5, PC and Xbox later this month.

Gears of War: Reloaded will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass, with support for Xbox Play Anywhere.

Microsoft is calling it the “most complete version of the original game till date,” promising players who buy the remaster access to all post-launch DLC for free, including the bonus campaign act, all multiplayer maps and modes and a full roster of classic characters and cosmetics.

The game will support two-player co-op in campaign and eight players in multiplayer, with cross-play and cross-progression enabled across all platforms. The enhancements coming to Gears of War: Reloaded include 4K resolution; up to 120fps performance; HDR, VRR and spatial audio support; 4K assets and remastered textures; improved post-processing, shadows and reflections; and zero loading screens during campaign.

Gears of War: Reloaded will launch on August 26 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X and is now available to wishlist across supported storefronts, with the price set at $39.99.

Gears of War: Reloaded

upcoming
Gears of War: Reloaded

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Gears of War
PEGI Rating 16+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
