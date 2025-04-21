Google Settles India's Antitrust Probe in Android TV Case

India's competition regulator said on Monday it has approved the settlement proposal of Alphabet's Google in the Android TV case, under which it had charged the company over anticompetitive practices.

The Competition Commission of India had said the US tech giant abused its Android operating system's position in the smart television market in the country. India is one of Google's key markets.

CCI had alleged Google engaged in anti-competitive practices by creating barriers for firms wanting to use or develop modified versions of Android for smart TVs.

Google then filed a settlement application in which it proposed a standalone license for its Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in the country instead of bundling the services.

CCI also approved a final amount of Rs. 202.4 million ($2.38 million) that Google will pay as part of the settlement.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)