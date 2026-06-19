Hisense has launched the E8S 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV series in India. The new lineup is aimed at online-first consumers and expands the company's Mini-LED television portfolio with features focused on picture quality, gaming, audio, and smart connectivity. The series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes. The Hisense E8S series features ULED Mini-LED technology with Full Array Local Dimming, a native 144Hz refresh rate, AI-powered picture processing, and a built-in subwoofer tuned by Devialet.

Hisense E8S 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Hisense E8S ULED Mini-LED TV series starts at Rs. 57,990 in India, but the company's announcement states that these are introductory prices. The lineup is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen size options.

The new smart TVs will be available via online channels, including Amazon and Flipkart. Launch offers include No Cost EMI options for up to 18 months, along with special introductory discounts for early buyers.

Hisense E8S 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Features

The Hisense E8S series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes. The televisions are equipped with ULED Mini-LED panels featuring Full Array Local Dimming technology, which can adjust brightness across multiple zones to improve contrast, deliver deeper blacks, and reveal greater detail in dark and bright scenes. The lineup also supports Hi-QLED Colour technology with Pantone Validation for more accurate colour reproduction.

The TVs support a native 144Hz refresh rate designed to deliver smoother motion and lower latency during gaming. The series also supports HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, and Filmmaker Mode. The Hisense E8S series runs on the VIDAA Smart OS platform and supports hands-free voice controls. The software provides access to streaming services and smart TV applications through a unified interface.

Powering the Hisense E8S lineup is the company's Hi-View AI Engine, which automatically optimises picture quality, contrast, and colour settings in real time. The 85-inch variant is equipped with the more advanced Hi-View AI Engine Pro, which is claimed to improve image clarity and detail for a more cinematic viewing experience.

Hisense has equipped the E8S series with an AI RGB Light Sensor that automatically adjusts picture settings based on the ambient lighting. For audio, the televisions feature a built-in subwoofer tuned by Devialet. Hisense says the integrated sound system is designed to deliver deeper bass and room-filling sound without requiring external speakers. The televisions are also designed with a slim unibody chassis intended to maximise screen immersion while blending into modern living spaces.